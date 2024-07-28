



Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Full scorecard here



India performed well in all the categories of the match and made sure that Sri Lanka couldn't get a win despite a nervy start to the 2nd innings where the Lankans were given a challenging 214-run target to defend courtesy of a good batting display.



Suryakumar Yadav led from the front as he scored a fiery fifty on the night which was followed by Rishabh Pant's 49 runs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also performed well wiha 21-ball 40 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.



With the 2nd T20I today, it will be interesting to see what combination of players Gautam Gambhir goes with keeping in mind the workload of players.



India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Probable Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka Playing 11 probables: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka



India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20s



India and Sri Lanka have locked horns in 30 T20Is so far, with the Men in Blue having a comprehensive lead over the Lankan Lions.

Total matches played: 30

India won: 20

Sri Lanka won: 9

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live match and toss time, streaming, telecast

When will IND vs SL 2nd T20 International take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 International will take place on July 28 (Sunday).



At what time will the IND vs SL live toss take place on Sunday (July 28)?

The live toss between India vs Sri Lanka for the 2nd T20 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.



At what time will the IND vs SL 2nd T20I live match start on July 28?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on July 28 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.



Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2nd T20I, and it will broadcast the IND vs SL match. The live commentary in English will be available on Sony Ten 5, while Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.



How to watch the live Streaming of the IND vs SL 2nd T20I match in India?

Sony LIV app and website will live stream the IND vs SL 2nd T20I match in India.