Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WTC 2023-25 points table: Check India and Australia rankings after NZ Tests

India, who established their position at the top after an inning and 64 runs win against India at Dharamsala on March 9, is now only six percentage points (PoP) ahead of the Australian side

Australia cricket team

Australia cricket . Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With a thrilling three-wicket win against New Zealand in the Christchurch Test on Monday, March 11, the Australian cricket team moved closer to India’s number-one position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table. 

India, who established their position at the top after an inning and 64 runs win against India at Dharamsala on March 9, is now only six percentage points (PoP) ahead of the Australian side. Both these teams played in the WTC 2021-23 final, where the Australian side beat India to become the first side in the world to hold all major cricketing trophies. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

New Zealand, the winners of the inaugural WTC (2019-21), have slipped to the third position after losing a second consecutive game at home. They now have three wins and three losses in their kitty and their PoP is 50. 

Where is England in WTC Points Table?

England has an uphill task as they must now win all their remaining 12 games to stake any claim at making the WTC 2023-25 final. England is currently in the eighth position. 

Current Matches being played in WTC

Shortly Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be playing a Test series, starting March 22.  While Bangladesh is in the fourth position behind New Zealand with one win and one loss in two Tests to their name, Sri Lanka is yet to open their account and is in the ninth position. 

Apart from these two Tests, there are no red-ball format matches to be played till July 10, when West Indies will tour England for a three-match series. 


Where do Other Teams Stand in the WTC Points Table?

With one win, a draw and two losses to their name, West Indies are currently in the sixth position at the WTC points table. They have a PoP of 33.33 and are only three points behind Pakistan whose PoP is 36.66 from five games. South Africa has lost three and won only one of their four matches and is hence in the seventh position with a PoP of 25. 

WTC Points Table 2023-25 

NO. TEAM PLAYED WON LOST DRAW POINT
DEDUCTIONS		 POINTS POINT PERCENTAGE
2 INDIA 9 6 2 1 2 74 68.51
3 AUSTRALIA 12 7 3 1 10 90 62.5
1 NEW ZEALAND 6 3 3 0 0 36 50
4 BANGLADESH 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
5 PAKISTAN 5 2 3 0 2 22 36.66
6 WEST INDIES 4 1 2 1 0 16 33.33
7 SOUTH AFRICA 4 1 3 0 0 12 25
8 ENGLAND 10 3 6 1 19 21 17.5
9 SRI LANKA 2 0 2 0 0 0 0

** Updated after NZ vs AUS 2nd Test on Monday, February 11

Also Read

WTC 2023-25 points table: Check India rankings after IND vs ENG 4th Test

WTC 2023-25 points table: India, England's ranking after Dharamsala Test

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, streaming

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

Carey stars as Australia beat New Zealand by 3 wickets in 2nd cricket Test

McCullum concedes 'Bazball' needs refinement, says India made England timid

WPL 2024: UP vs Gujarat Playing 11, live toss time, streaming, points table

NZ vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia needs 202 runs and New Zealand 6 wickets

Yusuf Pathan to contest LS polls: Top 15 cricketers who contested elections

Topics : ICC World Test Championship India cricket team Australia cricket team New Zealand cricket team England cricket team West Indies cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan cricket team South Africa cricket team Test Cricket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon