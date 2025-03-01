Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Women's Premier League 2025 points table: Purple and Orange cap standings

Women's Premier League 2025 points table: Purple and Orange cap standings

For RCB, it is back to the drawing board as they have to do a lot more than they produced tonight in order to book their playoff spot. RCB sit on 4th spot with 4 points from their 6 games so far.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

As the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) finishes its Bengaluru leg of the tournament, defending Royal Challengers Bengaluru fell to their 4th successive loss this season by the hands of Delhi Capitals who raced to a comfortable 9-wicket victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The win took Delhi to 10 points on the table and have confirmed their place in the top 3 this season.
 
DC are followed by MI and UPW on 6 and 4 points respectively. Mumbai do have 2 games in hand over leaders DC though and could come level on points in the future with Delhi.
 
For RCB, it is back to the drawing board as they have to do a lot more than they produced tonight in order to book their playoff spot. RCB sit on 4th spot with 4 points from their 6 games so far.  ALSO READ: IML 2025: Rahul Sharma's hat-trick puts India Masters on top in Vadodara 
 
WPL 2025 points table  
WPL 2025 points table
Teams PLD WON LOST NRR FORM PTS
Delhi Capitals (Q) 7 5 2 0.482 W, W, W 10
Mumbai Indians 5 3 2 0.166 L, W, W 6
UP Warriorz 5 2 3 -0.124 L, W, W 4
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 2 4 -0.244 L, L, L 4
Gujarat Giants 5 2 3 -0.45 W, L, L 4
   
WPL 2025 Orange cap standings 
WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
POS Players MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG S/R 100 50 4S 6S
1 Ellyse Perry 6 6 3 295 90* 98.33 149.74 0 4 29 10
2 Natalie Sciver-Brunt 5 5 2 272 80* 90.66 147.02 0 3 48 0
3 Shafali Verma 7 7 1 260 80* 43.33 159.5 0 1 31 13
4 Ash Gardner 5 5 1 202 79* 50.5 169.74 0 3 15 15
5 Meg Lanning 7 7 1 171 69 28.5 103.01 0 2 28 0
 

Ellyse Perry leads with an impressive 295 runs from six matches, boasting a remarkable average of 98.33 and a strike rate of 149.74. Natalie Sciver-Brunt follows with 272 runs in five innings at an average of 90.66. Shafali Verma has accumulated 260 runs, while Ash Gardner has scored 202 runs with a striking 169.74 strike rate. Meg Lanning rounds out the top five with 171 runs from seven matches, contributing consistently with both the bat and her leadership skills.

 
WPL 2025 Purple cap standings 
WPL 2025 purple cap standings
POS PLAYERS MAT OVERS MAIDENS RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON S/R 3W 5W
1 Renuka Singh Thakur 6 24 1 171 10 3/23 17.1 7.12 14.4 1 0
2 Shikha Pandey 7 26 1 181 9 2/14 20.11 6.96 17.33 0 0
3 Jess Jonassen 6 22 0 171 9 4/31 19 7.77 14.66 2 0
4 Georgia Wareham 6 21 1 183 9 3/21 20.33 8.71 14 2 0
5 Annabel Sutherland 7 25.1 0 176 8 3/34 22 6.99 18.87 1 0
  Renuka Singh Thakur leads with 10 wickets in 6 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 17.1 and an economy rate of 7.12. Shikha Pandey follows with 9 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 20.11. Jess Jonassen also has 9 wickets, including a best bowling performance of 4/31. Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland round out the top five, both with 9 wickets but slightly higher averages. Wareham has a best bowling of 3/21, and Sutherland has 8 wickets with a best of 3/34.   

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

