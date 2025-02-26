Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's bowling action cleared by ICC

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's bowling action cleared by ICC

The development means Kuhnemann will be able to resume playing for Australia in the Test tour of the Caribbean scheduled later this year

Press Trust of India Melbourne
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who was reported for an illegal bowling action during the second Test against Sri Lanka last month, has been cleared by the ICC after undergoing extensive testing in Brisbane.

The development means Kuhnemann will be able to resume playing for Australia in the Test tour of the Caribbean scheduled later this year.

"Kuhnemann's action has now been deemed to be legal and the left-arm spinner will continue to bowl in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement.

The 28-year-old Kuhnemann had undergone an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, the apex body said.

 

Despite being called for his action, Kuhnemann played a pivotal role in Australia's 2-0 series victory in Sri Lanka, bagging 16 wickets at an average of 17.18.

Cricket Australia (CA), on its part, too said Kuhnemann is now free to continue playing international cricket.

Ben Oliver, CA executive general manager national teams, said: "We are pleased for Matt that this matter is now resolved. It has been a challenging period for Matt however he has carried himself exceptionally well.

"He has had the full support of Australian cricket and he can now move forward to the next phase of his international career with great confidence."  After the Test series in Sri Lanka, match officials asked for an independent assessment of Kuhnemann's bowling action.

The ICC allows bowlers a maximum of 15 degrees of flex in their bowling arm, and anything beyond that is deemed illegal.

The spinner, who made his Test debut for Australia in 2023, has 25 wickets to his name so far from five matches.

Kuhnemann will be available for selection for the three-Test series in the West Indies across June and July.

Australia cricket team ICC

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

