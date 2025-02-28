Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International Masters League: Gayle, Benn guide West Indies to second win

After being put in to bat, the West Indies opened with a dominant 77-run partnership between Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith in just over 7 overs.

Press Trust of India Navi Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Indies Masters rode on an all-round effort to hand England Masters an eight-run defeat for their second victory in the International Master League here on Thursday.

After being put in to bat, the West Indies opened with a dominant 77-run partnership between Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith in just over 7 overs.

However, England's spinners, led by Chris Schofield and Monty Panesar, turned the game in their favour. 

Schofield broke the opening stand, taking two wickets in three balls, while Panesar claimed three quick wickets.

The West Indies slumped from 90/2 in 10 overs to 113/5 in 15. But a late flourish from Deonarine (35 not out off 23) and Ashley Nurse (29 off 13) powered them to 179/6.

 

England's chase faltered early, with the top order falling to Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor.

Despite a quick 35 from Phil Mustard and 22 from captain Eoin Morgan, the West Indian bowlers kept the pressure on, reducing England to 76/5 by the 10th over.

Sulieman Benn (2/11) and Ashley Nurse (2/38) continued the pressure, taking key wickets. 

A 52-run partnership between Schofield (32) and Chris Tremlett (26) briefly revived England's hopes.

However, with 18 needed off the final over, Stuart Meaker's 24 and Tremlett's 26 weren't enough as Smith's calmness sealed the win for the West Indies.

Brief Scores:  West Indies Masters 179/6 (Chris Gayle 39, Dwayne Smith 35, Deonarine 35; Monty Panesar 3/14) beat England Masters 171/8 (Phil Mustard 35, Chris Schofield 32; Sulieman Benn 2/11, Ravi Rampaul 2/38) by 8 runs.

