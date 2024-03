Ranji Trophy 2023-24 stats, top 10 highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Andhra Pradesh's Ricky Bhui emerged as the highest run-scorer in the 2023-24 season of Ranji Trophy. Bhui is followed by Sachin Baby (Kerala), India veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara (Saurashtra) and Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan.

Bhui scored 902 runs in 8 matches at an average of 75.16 while Sachin hit 830 runs at an average of 83.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's R Sai Kishore is the highest wicket-taker with 53 scalps in 9 matches, including three five-wicket hauls. Sai Kishore followed by Pondicherry's Gaurav Yadav, who took 41 wickets in seven games, including five five-wicket hauls.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 top 10 highest run-scorer

Ranji Trophy: Highest run-getter in 2023-24 edition Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 Ducks 4s 6s Ricky Bhui (AP) 8 13 1 902 175 75.16 1633 55.23 4 3 - 97 14 Sachin Baby (KER) 7 12 2 830 131 83 1420 58.45 4 4 - 92 7 Cheteshwar Pujara (SAU) 8 13 1 829 243* 69.08 1517 54.64 3 2 1 95 2 N Jagadeesan (TN) 9 13 2 816 321 74.18 1280 63.75 2 1 1 66 13 SG Rawat (BRODA) 8 13 - 784 207 60.3 1405 55.8 4 2 1 91 0 B Indrajith (TN) 9 13 2 767 187 69.72 1399 54.82 2 4 - 61 2 Karun Nair (VIDAR) 10 17 - 690 129 40.58 1516 45.51 2 3 1 88 1 SS Prabhudessai (GOA) 7 13 1 687 197 57.25 1451 47.34 3 2 2 68 1 AP Tare (UKHND) 7 12 - 650 100 54.16 993 65.45 1 5 - 83 3 HS Mantri (MP) 8 14 - 647 126 46.21 1301 49.73 3 2 - 63 5 *Source: Cricinfo



Ranji Trophy 2023-24 top 10 highest wicket-taker