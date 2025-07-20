World Championship of Legends 2025: Full schedule, teams, squads, streaming

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is officially underway, kicking off on July 18 with a thrilling lineup of T20 matches featuring some of the biggest names in cricket history. Six legendary teams—India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies—have reunited under iconic leadership, with captains like Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Hafeez, Brett Lee, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, and Dwayne Smith bringing both star power and competitive edge. Hosted across top venues in England, the tournament runs until August 2, with league games followed by semi-finals and a grand finale at Edgbaston.
While fans eagerly awaited the marquee clash between India and Pakistan, organisers confirmed it won't take place due to geopolitical tensions, after Indian players opted out of the fixture. Despite this absence, WCL 2025 promises a nostalgic and action-packed experience, giving cricket fans worldwide a chance to relive the magic of past heroes competing once again in national colours.
WCL 2025: Captains list
- India Champions: Yuvraj Singh
- Pakistan Champions: Mohammad Hafeez
- Australia Champions: Brett Lee
- England Champions: Kevin Pietersen
- South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers
- West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith
WCL 2025: Full schedule
|Date
|Match Details
|Venue
|IST
|Jul 18, Fri
|Pakistan Champions vs England Champions, 1st Match
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
|Jul 19, Sat
|West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, 2nd Match
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|5:00 PM
|Jul 19, Sat
|England Champions vs Australia Champions, 3rd Match
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
|Jul 20, Sun
|India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 4th Match
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
|Jul 22, Tue
|India Champions vs South Africa Champions, 5th Match
|County Ground, Northampton
|5:00 PM
|Jul 22, Tue
|England Champions vs West Indies Champions, 6th Match
|County Ground, Northampton
|9:00 PM
|Jul 23, Wed
|Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions, 7th Match
|County Ground, Northampton
|9:00 PM
|Jul 24, Thu
|England Champions vs South Africa Champions, 8th Match
|Grace Road, Leicester
|9:00 PM
|Jul 25, Fri
|Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions, 9th Match
|Grace Road, Leicester
|9:00 PM
|Jul 26, Sat
|India Champions vs Australia Champions, 10th Match
|Headingley, Leeds
|5:00 PM
|Jul 26, Sat
|Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions, 11th Match
|Headingley, Leeds
|9:00 PM
|Jul 27, Sun
|South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions, 12th Match
|Headingley, Leeds
|5:00 PM
|Jul 27, Sun
|India Champions vs England Champions, 13th Match
|Headingley, Leeds
|9:00 PM
|Jul 29, Tue
|Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 14th Match
|Grace Road, Leicester
|5:00 PM
|Jul 29, Tue
|India Champions vs West Indies Champions, 15th Match
|Grace Road, Leicester
|9:00 PM
|Jul 31, Thu
|TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi Final
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|5:00 PM
|Jul 31, Thu
|TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi Final
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
|Aug 02, Sat
|TBC vs TBC, Final
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|9:00 PM
WCL 2025: Full squad of all teams
India Champions: Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Varun Aaron
Pakistan Champions: Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal
Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Callum Ferguson, Rob Quiney, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, John Hastings, Steve O'Keefe, Ben Dunk, Brett Lee, Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile
England Champions: Eoin Morgan, Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, Usman Afzaal, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard, Ryan Sidebottom, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Liam Plunkett
South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Richard Levi, Sarel Erwee, Albie Morkel, JJ Smuts, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, AB de Villiers, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell
West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kieron Pollard, Dave Mohammed, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Chadwick Walton, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Fidel Edwards, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse, Sulieman Benn
WCL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the WCL 2025 begin?
The World Championship of Legends 2025 began on Friday, July 18.
What are the venues for World Championship of Legends 2025?
Matches of WCL 2025 will be played across top venues in England, including Edgbaston, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds.
What time will the toss for WCL 2025 matches take place?
The toss for WCL 2025 matches will take place at 4:30 PM IST for day matches and 8:30 PM IST for evening matches.
What time do the WCL 2025 matches begin?
The WCL 2025 day matches begin at 5 PM IST and evening matches begin at 9 PM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of WCL 2025 matches in India?
The live telecast of WCL 2025 matches in India will be available on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming of WCL 2025 matches in India?
The live streaming of WCL 2025 matches in India will be available on the FanCode app and website.