WPL 2024: Virat Kohli congratulates Smriti Mandhana as RCB lifts trophy

Virat Kohli, the former skipper of India and Royal Challengers Bangalore, called upon Smriti Mandhana, the women's captain of the RCB side to congratulate her and the entire side as they lifted the Women's Premier League (WPL) trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, March 17, 2024.





ALSO READ: Watch: Kohli lands in India, set to join RCB's IPL 2024 pre-season camp Right after Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh took the RCB team over the line on the third ball of the final over with the latter hitting a four, it was seen on the TV screens that Kohli was on a video call with Mandhana and others as the support staff of the RCB carried the phone in the stadium.

Earlier Kohli just returned to India today, after the birth of his child Akaay in the United Kingdom.

With women lifting the WPLK trophy, RCB won the first title among men and women in the 16-year-old existence of the club in both the Indian Premier League and WPL.

Mandhana got the winning check of Rs 6 Crore and the ultimate trophy as it is finally 'Ee Sala Cup Namade', this year's Cup will be ours. Mandhana corrects the statement in her post match presentation and says, " Ee Sala Cup Namdhu", meaning this year the cup is already ours.