Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WPL 2024: Virat Kohli congratulates Smriti Mandhana as RCB lifts trophy

With women lifting the WPLK trophy, RCB won the first title among men and women in the 16-year-old existence of the club in both the Indian Premier League and WPL

Virat Kohli Smriti Mandhana video call WPL RCB win. Photo: X

Virat Kohli Smriti Mandhana video call WPL RCB win. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli, the former skipper of India and Royal Challengers Bangalore, called upon Smriti Mandhana, the women's captain of the RCB side to congratulate her and the entire side as they lifted the Women's Premier League (WPL) trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, March 17, 2024. 

Right after Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh took the RCB team over the line on the third ball of the final over with the latter hitting a four, it was seen on the TV screens that Kohli was on a video call with Mandhana and others as the support staff of the RCB carried the phone in the stadium. 


Earlier Kohli just returned to India today, after the birth of his child Akaay in the United Kingdom. 
With women lifting the WPLK trophy, RCB won the first title among men and women in the 16-year-old existence of the club in both the Indian Premier League and WPL. 

Mandhana got the winning check of Rs 6 Crore and the ultimate trophy as it is finally 'Ee Sala Cup Namade', this year's Cup will be ours. Mandhana corrects the statement in her post match presentation and says, " Ee Sala Cup Namdhu", meaning this year the cup is already ours.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Eliminator Highlights: Bangalore defend 135, reach final

WPL 2024 DC vs RCB Final Highlights: Perry, bowlers take Bangalore to title

WPL 2024 UP vs RCB Highlights: Mandhana, Perry helps Bangalore win big

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Highlights: Precious Perry takes Bangalore to playoffs

WPL 2024 final, DC vs RCB: Perry, Shreyanka star in RCB's maiden title win

Women's Premier League winners list, runners-up, key stats of WPL 2024

WPL 2024 DC vs RCB final: Delhi metro timing extended till 12:15 AM today

Naseem washes Pakistan cricket's dirty linen in public on player insecurity

Watch: Kohli lands in India, set to join RCB's IPL 2024 pre-season camp

Topics : Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League Women cricket India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon