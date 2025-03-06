WPL 2025 UP vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is being held in Lucknow for the first time, but the home team has already suffered a loss in their opening game. They will aim to bounce back when they face inaugural champions Mumbai Indians on March 6 (Thursday), who are currently in third place. For the Warriorz, this match is crucial as a loss would almost certainly end their playoff hopes with only two games left. Mumbai, meanwhile, will look to secure a playoff spot with a fourth win and move higher in the standings.
Weather Forecast
The weather in Lucknow tomorrow will be mild, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 28 degrees Celsius. The day is expected to be sunny, with no rain in sight, ensuring a full match.
Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for UPW vs MI WPL 2025 match
Only one game has been played at this venue so far, and it was a high-scoring affair, with Beth Mooney scoring a century in the first innings. Given this, we can anticipate another batting-friendly pitch for the upcoming match. The conditions are likely to favor the batters, making for an exciting contest where big scores are expected. The previous match’s high run tally sets the tone for another thrilling encounter at this ground.
Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Women’s T20 records
The highest total in Women’s T20Is at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is 159/4, achieved by South Africa Women against India Women on March 21, 2021, a match they won. India Women scored 158/4 in that game but lost. On March 20, 2021, South Africa Women posted 133/2, winning against India Women, who managed 130/6 and were defeated. Other notable scores include India’s 114/1 in 11 overs on March 23, 2021, which resulted in a win, and South Africa’s 112/7 on the same day, which ended in a loss.
|Ekana Cricket Stadium Highest total in Women’s T20Is
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|SA Women
|159/4
|20
|7.95
|2
|v India Women
|Lucknow
|won
|21/03/21
|India Women
|158/4
|20
|7.9
|1
|v SA Women
|Lucknow
|lost
|21/03/21
|SA Women
|133/2
|19.1
|6.93
|2
|v India Women
|Lucknow
|won
|20/03/21
|India Women
|130/6
|20
|6.5
|1
|v SA Women
|Lucknow
|lost
|20/03/21
|India Women
|114/1
|11
|10.36
|2
|v SA Women
|Lucknow
|won
|23/03/21
|SA Women
|112/7
|20
|5.6
|1
|v India Women
|Lucknow
|lost
|23/03/21