WPL 2026 Auction: India World Cup winners who didn't fetch big bucks

WPL 2026 Auction: India World Cup winners who didn't fetch big bucks

While these Indian players didn't enter the top-price bracket, they still remain crucial additions because of their international experience and versatility.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

The WPL 2026 Mega Auction created major headlines as India’s ODI World Cup champions entered the player pool with high expectations. While stars such as Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, and Shafali Verma were retained by their franchises, several other members of the championship-winning squad went under the hammer.  Unlike Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani, who sparked intense bidding battles, many World Cup heroes surprisingly failed to attract big numbers, settling for modest deals close to their base price.
 
This outcome highlighted how franchises balanced their spending, prioritising their core retained stars and emerging talents while staying cautious with mid-range picks. Several experienced names, despite their international pedigree, went for conservative amounts compared to pre-auction expectations.
 
 
World Cup Winners Go Cheaper Than Expected
 
With multiple teams entering the auction with limited purse balance, the focus shifted to value buys. While these players didn’t enter the top-price bracket, they still remain crucial additions because of their international experience and versatility. 

Sneh Rana to Delhi Capitals – ₹50 Lakh
 
Base Price: ₹30 lakh
 
All-rounder Sneh Rana, known for her crisis batting and steady off-spin, was expected to attract higher bids given her World Cup impact. However, Delhi Capitals secured her for just ₹50 lakh, only slightly above her base price. Still, she offers tremendous reliability and depth to the squad.
 
Renuka Singh to Gujarat Giants – ₹60 Lakh
 
Base Price: ₹40 lakh
 
India’s premier swing bowler Renuka Singh was another surprising low-cost pick. Gujarat Giants bagged her for ₹60 lakh, a steal considering her wicket-taking ability in powerplays. Her limited recent game time may have kept bids conservative.
 
Radha Yadav to RCB – ₹65 Lakh
 
Base Price: ₹30 lakh
 
Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, a proven T20 specialist, went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹65 lakh. Though expected to command more, RCB secured her at a moderate price for her consistency in middle-overs.
 
Harleen Deol to UP Warriorz – ₹50 Lakh
 
Base Price: ₹50 lakh
 
Stylish batter Harleen Deol was picked at exactly her base price. UP Warriorz added her as a versatile middle-order option who can stabilise innings under pressure.
 
Kranti Gaud to UP Warriorz – ₹50 Lakh
 
Base Price: ₹50 lakh
 
Another base-price pick for UPW, Kranti Gaud brings youthful energy and fielding prowess. Though she didn’t attract big bids, her all-round ability makes her a value addition.

Topics : Cricket News Women's Premier League

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

