WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants full list of players bought, updated squad

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Gujarat Giants kicked off the Women’s Premier League 2026 auction by securing Sophie Devine and Renuka Singh in the opening stages. Devine was snapped up for a whopping ₹2 crore (base price ₹50 lakh), outbidding Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Renuka Singh was added to the squad for ₹60 lakh. The franchise enters the auction with a remaining purse of ₹9 crore, having retained Ash Gardener and Beth Mooney ahead of the event.
After mixed performances in the first two seasons, Gujarat Giants showed signs of improvement last year, finishing in third place. With these high-profile early acquisitions, the team aims to build on last season’s momentum and strengthen their chances in the upcoming WPL 2025 campaign.
WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants retained players
Retaining just two players in the form of Ashleigh Gardner (INR 3.5 Crore) and Beth Mooney (INR 2.5 Crore), they had a lot of work to do in terms of completing their squads with important players.
Also Read
Players bought by Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 Auction
|Gujarat Giants players bought in WPL 2026 auction
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Sophie Devine
|₹50 Lac
|₹2 Cr
|Georgia Wareham
|₹50 Lac
|₹1 Cr
|Bharti Fulmali
|₹30 Lac
|₹70 Lac
|Kashvee Gautam
|₹30 Lac
|₹65 Lac
|Renuka Singh
|₹40 Lac
|₹60 Lac
|Tanuja Kanwer
|₹30 Lac
|₹45 Lac
|Anushka Sharma
|₹10 Lac
|₹45 Lac
|Titas Sadhu
|₹30 Lac
|₹30 Lac
|Kanika Ahuja
|₹30 Lac
|₹30 Lac
The auction saw a mix of capped and uncapped buys, with top international players commanding the highest bids. Sophie Devine led with a massive ₹2 Cr winning bid, followed by Georgia Wareham at ₹1 Cr, both under capped contracts. Emerging domestic talents such as Bharti Fulmali and Kashvee Gautam fetched moderate sums of ₹70 Lac and ₹65 Lac, reflecting growing interest in domestic cricket.
Renuka Singh and Tanuja Kanwer were purchased for ₹60 Lac and ₹45 Lac, respectively. Anushka Sharma, an uncapped player, surprised with a high bid of ₹45 Lac, highlighting her potential. Other uncapped and capped players like Titas Sadhu and Kanika Ahuja were bought at their base price of ₹30 Lac, emphasizing the mix of strategic investments and budget management in the auction.