Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 Auction: UP Warriors full list of players bought, updated squad

After three sub-par WPL seasons, UP Warriors decided to revamp their whole squad, and as a result, they only retained one uncapped player in the form of Shewta Sherat

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

It was a historic day for India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), as for the first time for WPL 2026 they held a mega auction, allowing teams to have a complete revamp of their squad. And one team that took the opportunity with both hands was UP Warriors, who only retained one uncapped player and walked into the mega auction with the biggest purse. They took centre stage with big signings, including the RTM used on Deepti Sharma for Rs 3.2 crore, also the most expensive player of the WPL 2026 auction. 
 

WPL 2026: UP Warriors retained players

After three sub-par WPL seasons, UP Warriors decided to revamp their whole squad and as a result they only retained one uncapped player in the form of Shewta Sherat for Rs 50 lakh to go into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 14.5 crore.

WPL 2026: UP Warriors creates history in first ever mega auction

With the big purse at their disposal, everyone expected UP Warriors to go hard in the WPL 2026 auction and they did exactly that. They broke the Rs 1 crore mark five times, including the record Rs 3.2 crore buy of Deepti Sharma using RTM. She is now the second joint-most expensive buy in WPL history. UP then went big for Shikha Pandey, three-time WPL finalist skipper Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield and Asha Sobhna, aiming for a fortune change in the WPL 2026 edition.
 
UP Warriors’ all picks in the WPL 2026 mega auction:
 
Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
Deepti Sharma ₹50 lakh ₹3.2 crore Capped
Shikha Pandey ₹40 lakh ₹2.4 crore Capped
Meg Lanning ₹50 lakh ₹1.9 crore Capped
Phoebe Litchfield ₹50 lakh ₹1.2 crore Capped
Asha Sobhana ₹30 lakh ₹1.1 crore Capped
Joy ₹50 lakh ₹85 lakh Capped
Sophie Ecclestone ₹50 lakh ₹80 lakh Capped
Deandra Dottin ₹40 lakh ₹60 lakh Capped
Kiran Navgire ₹50 lakh ₹50 lakh Capped
Harleen Deol ₹50 lakh ₹50 lakh Capped
Kranti Gaud ₹50 lakh ₹50 lakh Capped
 

Topics : Cricket News Women's Premier League T20 cricket

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

