WPL 2026 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought

Having retained most of their core squad ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, RCB ensured key players like Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Ellyse Perry remained part of the lineup as they target their second WPL title.
Following the triumph in WPL 2024, when RCB claimed their maiden championship, the franchise faced a challenging 2025 season. Determined to bounce back, the Mandhana-led side is focused on assembling a well-balanced and competitive squad. With a remaining purse of ₹6.15 crore after retaining four players, the team is set to strategically strengthen their roster for the upcoming campaign.
WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players
The one-time WPL champions left no one surprised when they used four retention options ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction given how stable their squad was. They retained the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil and Ellyse Perry ahead of the mega auction.
Players bought by RCB in WPL 2026 Auction
|RCB players bough in WPL 2026 Auction
|Players
|Nation
|Role
|Cost
|Pooja Vastrakar
|India
|All-rounder
|85 lakh
|Georgia Voll
|Australia
|Batter
|60 lakh
|Nadine de Klerk
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|65 lakh
|Radha Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|65 lakh
|Lauren Bell
|England
|Bowler
|90 lakh
|Linsey Smith
|England
|Bowler
|30 lakh
|Prema Rawat
|India
|Batter
|20 lakh
|Arundhati Reddy
|India
|Bowler
|75 lakh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have strategically strengthened their squad in the ongoing WPL 2026 auction, focusing on a mix of international experience and domestic talent. Georgia Voll, the Australian batter, was secured for ₹60 lakh, bringing solid middle-order stability and T20 finishing ability. Nadine de Klerk, the South African all-rounder, was acquired for ₹65 lakh, adding versatility with her seam bowling and lower-order hitting. From India, the spin department has been bolstered with Radha Yadav at ₹65 lakh and Arundhati Reddy at ₹75 lakh, both capable of controlling the middle overs.
Lauren Bell, England’s pace bowler, joins for ₹90 lakh, providing crucial breakthroughs with her disciplined line and length. Linsey Smith, another England spinner, comes in at ₹30 lakh for depth, while Prema Rawat, a young Indian batter, was added for ₹20 lakh as a promising talent for the future. Together, these signings give RCB a balanced and competitive squad for WPL 2026.