WPL 2027: Full schedule, live match time (IST), venues, format, streaming

The final schedule for the 2027 edition of India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, i.e., Women’s Premier League (WPL), has been revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the tournament opener set to take place on Thursday, January 14, 2027, while the final is set to take place on Sunday, February 7, 2027.

According to the announcement made by the BCCI on Wednesday, the tournament will follow the two-venue format, with Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara hosting the first half of the tournament, while the second half, including the eliminator and the final, will be played at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the tournament opener against two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW) will then open their campaigns against each other on January 15, while four-time finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their first match against defending champions RCB on January 16.

ALSO READ: WPL 2027: Check full squads and salaries of players across all five teams The tournament will feature 20 league matches followed by an eliminator and a final. There will be only one match played on each match day, with no double-header scheduled for the WPL 2027 season.

WPL 2027: Venues

Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara

Cricket Club of India, Mumbai

WPL 2027: Full schedule

Match No. Date Day Team 1 Team 2 Venue Time (IST) 1 14 January 2027 Thursday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Mumbai Indians Women Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 2 15 January 2027 Friday Gujarat Giants UP Warriorz Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 3 16 January 2027 Saturday Delhi Capitals Women Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 4 17 January 2027 Sunday UP Warriorz Mumbai Indians Women Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 5 18 January 2027 Monday Gujarat Giants Delhi Capitals Women Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 6 19 January 2027 Tuesday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women UP Warriorz Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 7 20 January 2027 Wednesday Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians Women Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 8 21 January 2027 Thursday UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals Women Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 9 22 January 2027 Friday Gujarat Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 10 23 January 2027 Saturday Delhi Capitals Women Mumbai Indians Women Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 11 24 January 2027 Sunday UP Warriorz Gujarat Giants Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM 12 26 January 2027 Tuesday Mumbai Indians Women Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 13 27 January 2027 Wednesday Delhi Capitals Women Gujarat Giants Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 14 28 January 2027 Thursday Mumbai Indians Women UP Warriorz Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 15 29 January 2027 Friday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Delhi Capitals Women Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 16 30 January 2027 Saturday Mumbai Indians Women Gujarat Giants Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 17 31 January 2027 Sunday UP Warriorz Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 18 1 February 2027 Monday Mumbai Indians Women Delhi Capitals Women Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 19 2 February 2027 Tuesday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Gujarat Giants Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 20 3 February 2027 Wednesday Delhi Capitals Women UP Warriorz Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 21 5 February 2027 Friday TBC (Eliminator) TBC (Eliminator) Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM 22 7 February 2027 Sunday TBC (Final) TBC (Final) Cricket Club of India, Mumbai 7:30 PM

WPL 2027: Format

WPL 2027 will follow the same format as the previous four seasons, as all five participating teams will face each other twice in the league stage. The team at the top of the points table at the end of the league stage will directly qualify for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will qualify for the eliminator. The bottom two teams at the end of the first stage will stand eliminated.

The winner of the eliminator match will then qualify for the final against the top-ranked team after the league matches for the right to be crowned the ultimate champions of the season.

Notably, RCB and MI have won all four previous seasons of the WPL, while DC have featured in all four finals. GG and UPW have both qualified for the eliminator once but are yet to book their place in the final.

WPL 2027: Live streaming and telecast details

When will WPL 2027 begin?

WPL 2027 will kick off on Thursday, January 14, with the match between defending champions RCB and MI.

What are the venues for WPL 2027?

Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara, will host the first 11 matches of the season, while the next 11 matches will be played at the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai.

How many matches will each team play in the league stage in WPL 2027?

During the league stage, each team will play eight matches in total, i.e., two games against each of the four other teams.

When will the eliminator match of WPL 2027 be played?

The eliminator match of WPL 2027 will be played between the second- and third-placed teams after the league stage on February 5, 2027, at the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai.

When will the final match of WPL 2027 be played?

The final match of WPL 2027 will be played between the top-ranked team after the league stage and the winner of the eliminator match on February 7, 2027, at the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai.

What time will the toss for WPL 2027 matches take place?

The toss for all WPL 2027 matches will take place at 7 pm IST on each match day.

What time will the WPL 2027 matches begin?

All 22 matches, including the eliminator and final of WPL 2027, will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of WPL 2027 matches in India?

The live telecast of WPL 2027 matches will be available on Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

Where to watch the live streaming of WPL 2027 matches in India?

The live streaming of WPL 2027 matches will be available on JioHotstar through its app and website in India.