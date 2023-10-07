Cricket World Cup: 2023: Rohit feels India can play 3 spinners with Hardik

The presence of a genuine quick bowler like Hardik Pandya will certainly allow India to explore options of playing three specialist spinners during the World Cup, reasoned skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of his side's opening game against Australia on Sunday.

India have left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and slow left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja in their rank and Rohit dropped hints that all three could feature in the playing XI at Chepauk, which at times could offer a tacky surface.

Asked if he is game on playing the troika of slow operators, Rohit replied: Yeah, I mean that's the luxury we have where we can afford to play three spinners because I don't really consider Hardik Pandya as just a seamer," said Rohit in his pre-match press meet.

He (Hardik) is a proper fast bowler, who can crank up good speed. So, that gives us an advantage. That gives us that luxury of playing three spinners and three seamers as well. So, there's a possibility of that, he added.

Obviously, the option of playing Ashwin would then allow India to have greater batting depth.

It gives us that balance; gives us that number eight batting option as well. We have to come here again tomorrow afternoon and see what the pitch looks like but yeah, three spinners is definitely an option, said Rohit.

Also Read IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag WI vs IND T20Is: Hardik Pandya reveals why India playing 7 batters, not 8 IND vs WI: Hardik explains why India rested Rohit, Kohli for 2nd, 3rd ODI Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Pandya says he carries triple workload as all-rounder WI vs IND: I took my time and couldn't capitalise during back-10 - Pandya ICC World Cup: Stoinis' fitness in spotlight, Australia sweat on playing 11 CWC 2023, SA vs SL: South Africa record highest World Cup total, hit 428/5 Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, streaming SA vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Sri Lanka 5 down chasing 429 Cricket World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED: de Leede's show in vain, Pakistan win

9-10 players will remain same



======================



Rohit believes in consistency in playing eleven and hence indicated that 9 or 10 players, permitting fitness, will play all games but the best playing eleven will be based on conditions.

We definitely want to be a team where we want to play the best 11, but you can pick your best 11 based on the conditions that you have in front of you. Where there is a bit of assistance to the slower bowlers, you need to bring in those slower bowlers.

So, your core of the team will remain the same. Your 8, 9, 10 players will remain the same. There will be one or two changes here and there, which you've got to be ready to accept and take it into your stride and move forward.

Rohit was categorical in his feeling that the World Cup is not a place for personal preferences.

No one should have personal preferences. It's the team that matters and the team's goal that matters.

'We give them role clarity'



======================================



India still have some middle-order puzzle as to when they can unleash a gun player like Suryakumar Yadav.

How does the team assess which conditions to use Shreyas Iyer or SKY?



Look, in terms of playing in these conditions, there's a huge amount of experience. They've played so much cricket, they know how to play. It is not for me to assess that.

"It is for them to assess that in the middle and then you give them that freedom and clarity that this is what we want from you. Now how you do it, it is completely up to you.

Feel for Gill



===========



While Rohit officially maintained that Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue, is still not ruled out, he gave enough indications that the young opener is unlikely to get fit for Sunday's game.

No, it doesn't worry. I mean obviously he is sick. I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well, Rohit answered to a query about how worried he is about his opening partner.

He's a young guy. He's got a fit body so he'll recover quickly.