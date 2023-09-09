Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Pandya says he carries triple workload as all-rounder

Hardik Pandya doesn't mince words when he says that as a multi-skilled cricketer, his workload is twice and at times even thrice compared to a specialist batter or bowler

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hardik Pandya doesn't mince words when he says that as a multi-skilled cricketer, his workload is twice and at times even thrice compared to a specialist batter or bowler.
Pandya's 87 largely contributed to India's score of 266 all out in the opening rain-affected game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup here.
For someone, who had a career-threatening lower-back stress fracture and remained out of international cricket for considerable period, the Baroda player has more than made amends after being handed national T20 captaincy and is again bowling at brisk pace.
"As an all-rounder, my workload is twice or thrice as anyone else. When a batter in the team goes and bats and finishes his batting and is heading home, I'll still be bowling after that," Pandya told 'Star Sports'.
"So for me, all the managing, all the pushing, and everything happens during the sessions or my training or my pre-camp season," he spoke about his workload management.
The ODI vice-captain also explained that he reads the match situation and then takes a call on whether to bowl his full quota of 10 overs or not.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK Playing 11: Shardul preferred over Shami in XI

Recent Sri Lankan experience gives Pakistan an edge over India: Babar

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK preview: India seek answer to Rahul-Kishan riddle

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast on September 9 and 10

Bangladesh board terms Indo-Pak 'reserve day' decision as 'unanimous'

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

"When the game arrives, it is more about whatever the team requires, and the managing side goes out of the park, and it is more practical calls that how many overs are needed for me.
"Because if 10 overs are not needed, there is no point in me bowling 10 overs, but if 10 overs are needed, then I'll be bowling. I always believed that I give myself a chance to succeed, which is by reading the game, which is by backing myself," he added.
Self belief will always be a key ingredient to get success at the highest level.
"I have realised that no matter what happens, you have to back yourself, you have to believe that you are the best in the world. That does not guarantee you success, but at the same point of time, it does give you and it does guide you to work towards success, so practically back yourself," he signed off.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hardik Pandya Asia Cup India vs Pakistan

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon