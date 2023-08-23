ODI World Cup: Official warm-up games announced, India to face ENG and NED

India will play England and the Netherlands in their two official warm-up matches ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, confirmed the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The two India games will be played in Guwahati, Assam and Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

India will face England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side will gear up for the World Cup by playing its second and last warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 03, 2023.

Along with India, the rest of the nine teams will play their games in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram only. All the warm-up matches will be day/night and begin at 02:00 pm IST.

In the press release, ICC clarified the rules of the warm-up games. The release said, “As at previous ICC Cricket World Cup events, warm-up fixtures will be 50 overs per side, but will not carry ODI status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad in these matches.”

The World Cup would begin on October 5, 2023, with defending champions England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Here’s the full schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches

