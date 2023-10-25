Watch: Team India support staff goes to trekking to Triund amidst World Cup

The support staff of the Indian men's cricket team, led by head coach Rahul Dravid, went on a trek to Triund in Dharamshala amid the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the support staff can be seen scaling the Triund peak, which is at the foot of the Dhauladhar ranges and is at a height of 2,828 m.

The BCCI posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "A day off for the squad is a day well spent in the hills for the support staff. Dharamsala done. Taking some positive vibes to Lucknow next."



In the video, Dravid can be heard saying: "Superb view getting here up to Triund. You're getting up the mountain, climbing, it's a challenging trek I must admit. Once you come here, the view is just spectacular. It's incredible I think, terrific for the support staff to be able to come here. It's a great day out as well."

Players missing as it is risky, says coach Dravid





Also Read: AUS vs NED LIVE SCORE World Cup 2023 Updates: Australia win toss, bat first On the Indian cricketers missing from the trekking expedition, Dravid said, "Unfortunately can't bring the boys up here. It will be a bit too risky walking on those stones. But hopefully, one day when they're not playing, I will love some of the boys to come and experience this."

Indian cricket team's batting coach Vikram Rathour said, "When you are climbing up and the last part is a little tricky, the moment you reach on top, everything is worth it."

Dravid further added, "There are so many places that are just rich in nature and diversity and places that we can explore and are still so beautiful and untouched. I hope we keep it that way. I would love my children to do this one day."

India's standing in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023





Also Read: World Cup 2023 Ind vs Eng: You may have to pay Rs 80k to travel to Lucknow India played New Zealand in Dharamshala on October 22 and won by four wickets. The Indian team has secured victories in all five matches they've played so far, placing them at the top of the points table. The team is leading the points table with 10 points.

India is set to play its next match against England on October 29 in Lucknow.