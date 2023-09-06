Confirmation

Marsh backs "GOAT" Warner as Australia name final 15 for the ODI World Cup

In-form Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has backed "GOAT" David Warner to continue opening the innings, conceding that he expects to bat in the middle order

Mitchell Marsh named Australia T20 captain. Photo: Twitter

Mitchell Marsh. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Sydney
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
In-form Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has backed "GOAT" David Warner to continue opening the innings, conceding that he expects to bat in the middle order.
Marsh's impressive form across formats this year had led to talks that the all-rounder would compete with Warner and Travis Head for the opener's spot at the World Cup in India next month.
"I expect to bat middle order," Marsh told AAP (Australian Associated Press).

Marsh, on the other hand, has been on a role this year. He had scores of 81,66 not out and 47 opening the batting in the ODIs against India earlier this year.
He then contributed during the Ashes before showcasing his batting prowess in the T20 against South Africa.
"My approach now from Test cricket to T20 cricket won't be too dissimilar, Marsh said.
"Often it's the situation of the game in Test cricket. There were times in Manchester where I couldn't go out there and try and hit blokes for six and put pressure back on them. I just had to soak up deliveries.
"That is the intricacies of Test cricket. But generally my approach won't change too much now," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : David Warner ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Australia cricket team

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

