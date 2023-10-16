World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batters and bowlers after AUS vs SL match

Australia earned their first points in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after they defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. Aussies are at the 8th spot just above Sri Lanka and Netherlands in the World Cup 2023 leaderboard. The Aussies finally out of the bottom of the World Cup points table with one win in three matches. England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the other three teams which have won only one match their three matches played so far in the ICC World Cup.

India, meanwhile, continued to dominate the points table with three wins (6 points) in three matches. India's net run rate of 1.821. New Zealand are at the second spot followed by South Africa who have played one match less than every body. South Africa will lock horns with Netherlands on October 17 in Dharamsala.

Pakistan are at the 4th spot with two wins in three matches.

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 India 3 3 0 0 0 1.821 6 2 New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 1.604 6 3 South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 2.36 4 4 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.137 4 5 England 3 1 2 0 0 -0.084 2 6 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 -0.652 2 7 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.699 2 8 Australia 3 1 2 0 0 -0.734 2 9 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 -1.532 0 10 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.8 0

Top five batters in the ICC World Cup 2023





Player Matches Inns Runs Average Strike Rate Mohammad Rizwan 3 3 248 124 93.58 Devon Conway 3 3 229 114.5 104.09 Rohit Sharma 3 3 221 102.5 140.41 Quinton de Kock 2 2 209 104.5 110 Kusal Mendis 3 3 207 69 156.82 The chart of the top five batters is led by Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan who scored 49 in today’s game.

Top five bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023

The charts of the top five bowlers is led by India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who has eight wickets from three matches.



Player Matches Overs Wickets Average Jasprit Bumrah 3 27 8 11.62 Mitchell Santner 3 30 8 15.88 Matt Henry 3 28.3 8 18.25 Hasan Ali 3 22 7 19.14 Dilshan Madushanka 3 24.2 6 26.67