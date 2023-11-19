Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

We stand with you today and always: PM Modi after India's World Cup loss

ICC World Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi also congratulated the Australian cricket team on its victory

PM Modi

PM Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian cricket team for its talent and determination throughout the World Cup tournament after its loss to Australia in the finals.
"We stand with you today and always," the prime minister said in a post on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation," Modi said after Australia defeated India in the finals.
The prime minister had reached Ahmedabad to witness the final match.
He congratulated the Australian cricket team on its World Cup victory.
"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," Prime Minister Modi said in another post on X.
The Australians chased 241 in just 43 overs with Head scoring 137 off 120 balls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

IND-AUS highlights World Cup Final: Head's 137 helps Aussies lift 6th title

World Cup 2023 final IND vs AUS Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

IND-AUS Final: Australia continue World Cup dominance, Indian hearts break

Fan favourites for ICC Cricket World Cup final: Nariyal and puja flowers

ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

ICC ban a betrayal of the nation: Sri Lanka sports minister Ranasinghe

Topics : Narendra Modi ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Australia

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon