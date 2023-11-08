World Cup 2023: Assistant coach fells Sri Lanka have gaps in skills to fill

Having made an early exit from the World Cup, Sri Lanka's assistant coach Naveed Nawaz admitted on Wednesday that the team has a lot of gaps to fill before emerging as a serious contender in global tournaments.

Sri Lanka will face New Zealand in their final league match here on Thursday, and Nawaz said they were looking for improvement in all areas of the game.

We had to qualify for this World Cup. We were not in the top eight teams. We have gaps in skills to fill, and it's a massive subject, said Nawaz during his pre-match press meet.

We need to be patient because the (current) group of players are not going to change other than the players who are coming through from the grassroots. So, we need to see how we can upskill our players and get them at par with international standards, said Nawaz.

Taking that point forward, Nawaz said the Lankan batters need to find more consistency to gain desired results.

The opening which was always concerning for us over a period of time. We've sort of tried to fill in those gaps. We brought in Dimuth (Karunaratne) for the qualifiers and Kusal (Mendis), Kusal Perera for the World Cup.

There are a couple of spots in the middle-order, which was concerning for some time now. It's not something that has happened during this tournament, but it has been there for a while. So, it's the (lack of) consistency, he added.

Apart from the on-field issues, Sri Lankan cricket also had to tackle some tumultuous moments after the drama surrounding its cricket board back home.

The country's sports ministry had sacked the current office bearers of the board before a higher court reinstated them.

While admitting that the whole episode was challenging, Nawaz said they will have to focus on the match at hand.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: We're starting to play to our potential - Pat Cummins World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler World Cup 2023: 'Can't be bogged down', says Hasan after ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023: Key battle between Rohit Sharma-Shaheen Afridi, says Bangar World Cup 2023: Will play 3 spinners if needed, says Rohit Sharma World Cup 2023: SLC invites retired judges to form independent committee World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins lauds Glenn Maxwell for going for the win World Cup 2023: Trott wished he had fielders in stands against Maxwell World Cup 2023, NZ vs SL Preview: Kiwis face hurting Lankans in a must-win World Cup 2023: Cummins' lieutenants remained "fixated" like Kapil's Devils

It's a challenging time. But we should control the controllables. The only control that we have in this tournament is the game tomorrow.

So, during the team meetings and the discussions we had amongst the coaching group as well as the players was to focus on that, he said.

Mendis took over as captain after injured regular skipper Dasun Shanaka was ruled out of the tournament.

It seemed to have affected his batting as the wicketkeeper batter could not kick on despite receiving starts in a few matches.

However, Nawaz said it was unfair to judge the leadership of Mendis based on a couple of matches.

"Dasun proved to be a good leader. It's unfortunate that we lost him. But it's unfair to make a judgment on Kusal Mendis' captaincy after a couple of games.

"It would have been a massive burden on Kusal to take over the captaincy during a World Cup. The decision making which he was not involved in (earlier) probably would have affected him as well. I guess both are good captains, added Nawaz.