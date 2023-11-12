Sensex (0.55%)
65259.45 + 354.77
Nifty (0.52%)
19525.55 + 100.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6284.95 + 56.65
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
40982.85 + 249.80
Nifty Bank (0.40%)
43996.65 + 176.55
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Dravid feels thare is undeniable pressure of semi-final

India head coach Rahul Dravid has no hesitation in admitting that his side's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday would be a high-pressure game

Rahul Dravid (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Dravid (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 11:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India head coach Rahul Dravid has no hesitation in admitting that his side's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday would be a high-pressure game and there are simply no guarantees even after a near flawless performance in the nine league games.
"I would be in-authentic if I say that there will be no pressure of semi-final. You have no guarantees to win any game of cricket. What you can do is prepare the best you can and we've been doing that," Dravid told Star Sports after India's 160-run win over the Netherlands.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It now boils down to two good matches and everything could come to a naught if India lose to a team that had caused them grief in 2019.
"When it's going well it looks good. One loss and everyone says you don't know anything," Dravid replied cheekily when told about how the broadcasters were analysing his performance in the league games.
Dravid was particularly happy with how Shreyas Iyer has been showing consistency at the back-end of the tournament.
"Shreyas Iyer is the backbone of our middle order, and we all know how tough it has been for us to find a good No. 4 batter for the last 10 years," Dravid said.

Also Read

Ashwin reveals Dravid's chat with bartender on Bairstow's dismissal

WATCH: Here's what Rahul Dravid said on IND vs PAK final in Asia Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Don't judge our middle-order by mere numbers - Rahul Dravid

ODI World Cup: Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in Windies to discuss roadmap

IND vs WI 1st Test: Dravid knew Virat Kohli was going to play for long time

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma says good results keep dressig room lively

World Cuyp 2023: Kuldeep feels India need early wickets at tough Wankhede

World Cup SF: What happens if SA vs AUS semis gets washed out in Kolkata

IND vs NED Highlights, World Cup 2023: India enter semi-finals unbeaten

World Cup 2023: Don't judge our middle-order by mere numbers - Rahul Dravid

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Rahul Dravid India cricket team India vs New Zealand cricket world cup ICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon