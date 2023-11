World Cup 2023: Dravid feels thare is undeniable pressure of semi-final

India head coach Rahul Dravid has no hesitation in admitting that his side's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday would be a high-pressure game and there are simply no guarantees even after a near flawless performance in the nine league games.

"I would be in-authentic if I say that there will be no pressure of semi-final. You have no guarantees to win any game of cricket. What you can do is prepare the best you can and we've been doing that," Dravid told Star Sports after India's 160-run win over the Netherlands.

It now boils down to two good matches and everything could come to a naught if India lose to a team that had caused them grief in 2019.

"When it's going well it looks good. One loss and everyone says you don't know anything," Dravid replied cheekily when told about how the broadcasters were analysing his performance in the league games.

Dravid was particularly happy with how Shreyas Iyer has been showing consistency at the back-end of the tournament.

"Shreyas Iyer is the backbone of our middle order, and we all know how tough it has been for us to find a good No. 4 batter for the last 10 years," Dravid said.

Also Read Ashwin reveals Dravid's chat with bartender on Bairstow's dismissal WATCH: Here's what Rahul Dravid said on IND vs PAK final in Asia Cup 2023 World Cup 2023: Don't judge our middle-order by mere numbers - Rahul Dravid ODI World Cup: Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in Windies to discuss roadmap IND vs WI 1st Test: Dravid knew Virat Kohli was going to play for long time World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma says good results keep dressig room lively World Cuyp 2023: Kuldeep feels India need early wickets at tough Wankhede World Cup SF: What happens if SA vs AUS semis gets washed out in Kolkata IND vs NED Highlights, World Cup 2023: India enter semi-finals unbeaten World Cup 2023: Don't judge our middle-order by mere numbers - Rahul Dravid