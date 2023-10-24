Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming detail

In today’s (Wednesday, October 25) match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Cameron Green was the only change in the Australian side who replaced Marcus Stoinis who is out with niggle in shoulders. The Dutch named an unchanged playing 11. Catch the LIVE SCORE and Updatesfrom the AUS vs NED World Cup match here

Australia vs Netherlands playing 11

Australia Playing 11

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Netherlands Playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Australia vs Netherlands head-to-head

Australia and the Netherlands have come up against each other in two ODIs and on both occasions, the Aussies have turned out victorious. Both the previous meetings came in the World Cups only. Once in 2003 and the other time in 2007.

Total matches played: 02

Australia won: 02

Netherlands won: 00

No result: 00

Tied- 00

AUS vs NED ODIs: Squads of both team

Australia Squad for ODI World Cup

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Sean Abbott

Netherlands Squad for World Cup

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi

Australia vs Netherlands ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Australia vs Netherlands World Cup match take place?

The Australia vs Netherlands World Cup match will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

What is the venue of the AUS vs NED World Cup match?

The Australia vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh.

When will the Australia vs Netherlands World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Australia vs Netherlands live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of Australia vs Netherlands World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Australia and Netherlands will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Netherlands World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Australia vs Netherlands World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the AUS vs NED World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Netherlands World Cup match in India for free.