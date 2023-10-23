close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

Pacer Brydon Carse replaces injured Topley in England squad, says ICC

Topley broke his left index finger during England's match against South Africa on Saturday and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the tournament

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches announced. Photo: ICC

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches announced. Photo: ICC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Inexperienced pacer Brydon Carse has been added to England's 15-member World Cup squad as a replacement player for injured Reece Topley, the ICC said on Monday.
Topley broke his left index finger during England's match against South Africa on Saturday and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.
The reigning champions decided to go for Carse after having resisted the urge to throw World Cup winner Jofra Archer a lifeline.
As per the requirements, the inclusion of Carse to England's squad was approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee.
Carse has played just 12 ODIs for his country, but impressed with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in July and subsequent performances at home against the Netherlands and New Zealand.
The struggling defending champions' next match at the World Cup is against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday and Carse could come into contention to feature as they look to stay in the race for a semi-final berth.
England are currently placed ninth in the 10-team table after losing three of their four matches. The play overwhelming favourites India in Lucknow on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Jofra Archer's World Cup dreams over: Luke Wright says he's run out of time

World Cup 2023: Archer will not be Topley's replacement, says England coach

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, streaming

World Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

PAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE World Cup 2023 updates: Gurbaz, Ibrahim hit fifties

India vs New Zealand: BJP, Congress leaders attend match in Dharamshala

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

Cricket World Cup: You will see a new Pakistan team vs Afghanistan - Imam

Topics : World Cup Cricket England

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LiveMizoram Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LiveRajasthan Assembly elections LivePAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election sloganAAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WCWorld Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerityNavratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon