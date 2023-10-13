World Cup, IND vs PAK Preview: Contenders collide at cricket's colosseum

The view of the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad is as intimidating as it gets. With over 1,30,000 people shouting at the top of their voices in what is going to be one of the most-awaited games- India vs Pakistan game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday (October 14), it is going to be nothing short of the Collesum of the Roman era where people only stopped shouting when one of the two gladiators fighting had finally gone down for the last time.

What is the importance of this match?

It wouldn’t be a last-man-standing battle at the modern-day Colleseum as Rohit Sharma’s and Babar Aazam’s men collide at Ahmedabad. India would aim to maintain their perfect record against Men In Green in the ICC ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistan would be eyeing their first win against India in the 50-over World Cup. In the seven matches played between the two sides, Pakistan have failed to emerge victorious on any of the seven occasions.

Which are the key battles to watch out for?

Though 50-over cricket has been regarded as a boring affair by the current generation, the India vs Pakistan match will be the one where every over will be watched very carefully and the analysts will dissect every shot and commentators. Thus, the battles between the bowlers and the batters become crucial in the age of match-ups.

While Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam vs Kuldeep Yadav are well-known battles, there are many others.

How much role does the toss play?

The toss will play a crucial role, as was seen during the first played between England and New Zealand here. The match was overrun by dew, and the team bowling second had a vantage point. As a result, New Zealand smashed the English by nine wickets.

Thus both Indian and Pakistani skippers will look to win the toss and opt to field first.

How will Motera's pitch behave?

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has assisted spinners during the daytime. However, at night, it was as placid and batting-friendly as it gets because of the dew. A similar wicket is also expected to be rolled out for the India-Pakistan game.

Also Read IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time Asia Cup final IND vs SL Playing 11: Sundar in for Axar in India's XI Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10 Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today World Cup, IND vs PAK: Meeting mother Bumrah's top priority; watch video Aussies in shambles! Kangaroos record 4 consecutive defeats in World Cups ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill trains, may return to India's XI World Cup: Cricket fans from around the world gear up for IND vs PAK clash India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Top five bowlers to watch out for



India vs Pakistan Playing 11 combinations

India would look to make no changes to their playing 11. They have settled unit, and unless there is a lot of spin on offer, Shardul Thakur will likely be preferred over R Ashwin in the bowling department. As for Pakistan, they have found Abdullah Shafique a great replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the opening slot.



India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad weather

There are chances of rainfall during the India vs Pakistan game in Ahmedabad, according to the Indian Meteorological department.