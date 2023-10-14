World Cup: India will bring their A-game against Pakistan, says Chawla

Indian spin veteran Piyush Chawla feels that the Men in Blue will bring out their A-game against arch-rival Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the most fierce in the world, with matches between the two countries receiving significant global viewership.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Piyush Chawla backed India to do well against Pakistan.

"It is a big match and in a big tournament, both teams are playing well so I hope that India plays well and they keep the winning momentum intact. Both teams are playing well and India will bring their A-game," Star Sports commentator Piyush Chawla told ANI

After registering two back-to-back wins, India riding on high confidence will face traditional rival Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The India-Pakistan match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. This match comes after India's two matches against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

India began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Australia, while Pakistan has two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

Fans will be hoping that megastars of Men in Blue, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj keep up with their consistent performances to continue the country's winning streak with Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and come out with 8-0 win against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with 'Men in Blue' winning all seven games against the arch-rival, boasting a 100 per cent win record till now.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.