close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Millions of Indians mourned Australian spinner Shane Warne death: PM Modi

He gave examples of yoga, cricket, films and the cooking show Masterchef' to highlight the strong bonds between India and Australia

Press Trust of India Sydney
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked cricketing ties between India and Australia and said millions of Indians mourned when the great Australian spinner Shane Warne died last year.

Modi addressed a well-attended community event at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, one of the country's biggest indoor stadiums, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

He gave examples of yoga, cricket, films and the cooking show Masterchef' to highlight the strong bonds between India and Australia.

"Our cricket relations have completed 75 years. Our off-the-field friendship is as profound as the interesting cricket matches on the cricket field," Modi said.

"Last year, when the great Shane Warne passed away, millions of Indians mourned along with Australia. It felt as if we had lost one of our own," he said.

Warne, 52, one of the greatest spinners cricket has ever seen, passed away in Thailand in March last year. He was found unresponsive in his villa and could not be revived.

Also Read

Shane Warne reached out to me during a tough phase, says Glenn Maxwell

Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn maiden Cricket Australia national contract

India-Australia relationship based on mutual trust and respect: PM Modi

10 yrs post-retirement, a life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede

We'll strengthen security cooperation: Australian PM ahead of India visit

Govt to train artisans, weavers to sell products on e-commerce platforms

US 'natural partner' in Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, says official

IIT Madras develop demand-responsive signal control to address traffic jams

Kejriwal meets Mamata to garner support for fight against Central ordinance

J-K growth since Article 370 abrogation just beginning of change: LG Sinha

It was a twin blow for Australia after wicket-keeping legend Rodney Marsh succumbed earlier in the day and Warne had tweeted condolences to his senior.

"Our lifestyles may differ, but Yoga now connects us. We've been friends for a long time because of cricket. Tennis and films, however, are now connecting us. We may prepare food in different ways, but Masterchef has brought us together," Modi said in his community address.

"Many women cricketers from Australia participated for the first time in the Women's Premier League (the women's equivalent of IPL). It's not only in moments of joy that we stand together, but a true friend is also there in times of sorrow," he said.

Modi arrived in Australia here from Papua New Guinea. His visit (May 22-24) comes after he met with Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Shane Warne Australia

First Published: May 23 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

gt vs csk live score, qualifier 1 live blog, ipl 2023 live updates, Chennai

GT vs CSK Qualifier-1 Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics
3 min read

Akzo Nobel India net profit down 2% to Rs 95.4 cr in March quarter

akzo nobel
2 min read

US 'natural partner' in Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, says official

PM Modi, Donald Trump, India-US, US-India
5 min read

Montreal Protocol of 1987 found to delay first ice-free Arctic summer

Arctic, shipping
3 min read

IIT Madras develop demand-responsive signal control to address traffic jams

IIT Madras. Photo: www.iitm.ac.in
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon