Datanomics: India EV penetration subdued even as biggies enter market

According to the data from Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the EV penetration in India was just 7.8 per cent in FY25, marginally up from 7.1 per cent in FY24

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

The electric vehicle ecosystem is set to get a boost in India with Tesla’s first store in the country opening its doors on Tuesday in Mumbai. Its rival, Vietnamese EV firm VinFast, has also started bookings for its VF6 and VF7 models. However, the  government’s target to raise EV sales to 30 per cent of vehicle sales, or attain 30 per cent EV penetration, by 2030, looks unachievable at the current pace of adoption. 

Report card

According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada), the EV penetration in India was just 7.8 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), marginally up
