Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Startup India initiative sparks nation's modern entrepreneurial revolution

Startup India initiative sparks nation's modern entrepreneurial revolution

India has historically been an entrepreneurial nation, accounting for 25-35 per cent of global GDP through the centuries

Saurabh Srivastava

Saurabh Srivastava

Saurabh Srivastava
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Highly successful countries have one thing in common – a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. And it’s not a coincidence, because global studies have shown that startups are key drivers of innovation, employment, and economic growth.  
 
India has historically been an entrepreneurial nation, accounting for 25–35 per cent of global GDP through the centuries, until colonisation and then socialism killed the spirit of enterprise and brought the country to its knees. So, Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call with the launch of Startup India in 2016 was a far more significant event than most people realise. It resurrected our old DNA – and how! From under 500 DPIIT-registered startups in 2016, there are now close to 1,50,000, and India is today the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 100 unicorns.  
 
 
A slew of supportive measures has made this possible. Reduced compliance burdens, increased ease of doing business, and the abolition of the “angel tax” are just a few. The GEM portal, set up in 2016 to provide access to government procurement, has already registered close to 27,000 startups and has been pivotal in mainstreaming startups in large government and public sector projects, facilitating public procurements worth over Rs 10 trillion ($120 billion). It is now the world’s second-largest government procurement platform after South Korea’s KONEPS.  
 
The Rs 10,000 crore Startup Fund of Funds, managed by SIDBI, pulled in an additional Rs 60,000 crore of private capital and spawned a huge domestic VC industry. The PM’s encouragement has led to more government funds of funds at the central and state levels. PSUs have followed suit, and even corporates and family offices have waded in. The domestic pool of risk capital, virtually non-existent a decade ago, is over $10 billion today, reducing dependence on foreign capital. The government has been busy opening more sectors for startups, such as defence through IDEX, space through IN-SPACe, and has focused on specific programmes and missions in emerging areas like EVs, green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, quantum computing, and several others.  
 
In effect, the role of the Prime Minister as chief startup evangelist has evolved into the mainstreaming of entrepreneurship. And intent has been backed by political will. Where the word “startup” had not figured in any budget before this government, every Union Budget in the past decade has featured proposals to enable startups to find their feet or pry open technology opportunities. All of this encouragement and support from the government, led by the PM himself, has led to some very important outcomes that bode extremely well for the country.  
 
Startups now have a plethora of opportunities beyond the internet, SaaS, AI, etc. – in space, defence, biotech, semiconductors, agritech, and more. Many successes are already visible. A rapidly growing middle class allows Indian companies to build major consumer brands and even take them overseas. The government has created a digital public infrastructure such as UID, UPI, and ONDC, which is the envy of the world and creates myriad opportunities for startups. Access to funding, both debt and equity, has increased dramatically. The media today actively celebrates startups in both print and television. Doing a startup is now aspirational, and the best and brightest of the country prefer this over a job. The quality of founders, the boldness of their propositions, and their breadth of global ambitions now rival Silicon Valley!  
 
Our startups are now doing both – building in India for the world and, simultaneously, viewing our many challenges in agriculture, healthcare, environment, etc., as opportunities and leveraging technology and innovative business models to solve them at scale. We have now let the genie out of the bottle and unleashed India’s biggest engine for employment and economic growth. I believe that by 2047, we will have a million startups, and they will be a key driver of Viksit Bharat.    (The author is co-founder of Indian Angel Network (IAN) & Former Chairman of Nasscom. Views expressed are personal) 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

More From This Section

Indian economy, Economy

Digital transformation fueling India's economic growth and inclusion

Amid low growth elsewhere, gross value added (GVA) growth in agriculture and allied activities recovered during the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY25) to 3.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to strong monsoon. Experts feel that th

Community validation for inclusive outcomes: Mission Antyodaya for SDGs

Vinod Giri

Why the government must differentiate between liquor and milder forms

Budget

Budget for outcomes: Governance and financing reforms hold the key

PremiumInfrastructure

New govt infrastructure projects down by over 20% in December quarter

Topics : Startup India India GDP growth economic growth SIDBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon