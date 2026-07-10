Meghalaya seeks a robust partnership with the Centre: Meghalaya CM

In recent months, you have led efforts to attract investments to Meghalaya, including hosting the North East Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition (NEIINFRA 2026). What has been the response so far?

The response has been extremely encouraging and, more importantly, it reflects a growing confidence in Meghalaya’s future. We are witnessing a fundamental shift in perception, from Meghalaya being seen primarily as a beautiful tourism destination to being recognised as a serious investment and growth destination, along with being one of the most sought tourism destinations. This is not happening by chance. It is the outcome of a deliberate strategy that we have pursued over the last several years. Through Meghalaya Vision 2032, we have laid out a roadmap to build a $ 16 billion economy by the time the state completes 60 years of statehood (Meghalaya was formed on January 21, 1972). To achieve that vision, we must create jobs, attract investments, strengthen infrastructure and unlock opportunities for our youth. Investment is therefore not an isolated objective; it is central to our development journey.

NEIINFRA 2026 was a milestone in that regard. It was the first summit dedicated exclusively to infrastructure and investment in Northeast India. More than 1,500 delegates, Union Ministries, all eight Northeastern states and leading investors participated in Shillong. The message was clear: the Northeast is emerging as India’s next growth frontier, and Meghalaya intends to play a leading role in that transformation.

The outcomes have been tangible. National Highway projects worth nearly ₹39,800 crore covering approximately 450 kilometres have been announced for Meghalaya. The Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Corridor and the Jorabat-Barapani Corridor will dramatically improve connectivity, reduce logistics costs and open up entirely new economic possibilities for businesses and communities.

Investor confidence is reflected not only in announcements but in commitments. Through our Unified Investment Portal, we have received investment applications worth ₹12,700 crore with the potential to generate more than 6,500 jobs. Investments worth ₹2,474 crore have already been grounded. We are seeing interest across sectors such as manufacturing, agri-processing, bamboo, EVs, tourism, entertainment and services.

Perhaps most importantly, Meghalaya’s exports have grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 78 per cent over the last four years- the highest in the Northeast. That is a strong indicator that our producers, entrepreneurs and businesses are becoming increasingly integrated into national and global markets.

What specific steps has the state government taken to improve the investment climate?

Over the last few years, we have undertaken a comprehensive reform agenda. The Meghalaya State Industrial and Investment Promotion Framework Act, 2024 and the Meghalaya Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (MIIPP), 2024 have created a transparent and legally backed framework for investment promotion. The Meghalaya Investment Promotion Authority now serves as the single nodal agency for investors, ensuring a coordinated and responsive approach.

We have also transformed the ease-of-doing-business environment. Our Unified Investment Portal integrates more than 90 services across departments and is connected to the National Single Window System. Meghalaya has implemented 421 reforms, earned one of the company’s top performers under Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, and emerged among the leading states in deregulation and compliance reduction. Approval timelines have been significantly reduced, and we have worked consistently to eliminate unnecessary barriers to enterprise.

Our proactive approach to creating a supportive ecosystem is visibly reflected in our infrastructure and project execution. We have fully utilised our ₹5,400 crore allocation under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), placing Meghalaya among the top-performing states in the country for capital asset creation. Furthermore, as per the Monthly Statistical Report on Progress of Ongoing Projects May 2026 from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) highlights our robust execution capabilities; the state currently has 14 projects worth ₹200.92 crore that have achieved 100% physical progress. Notably, the East Khasi Hills district leads all districts in the North Eastern Region with 44 ongoing projects.

This solid foundation is actively translating into large-scale private and public-private partnership (PPP) investments. A prime example is Varun Beverages, a major PepsiCo franchisee, a ₹300-crore investment under the MIIPP 2024. We are also championing the PPP model across critical sectors, such as partnering with private entities to ensure market linkages and commercial viability for the Northeast’s largest Organic Spice Processing Plant in Ri Bhoi.

Since 2018, Meghalaya’s GSDP has more than doubled, capital expenditure has increased more than four-fold, and the state has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country. These indicators demonstrate that the reforms are yielding results.

At the same time, our approach goes beyond attracting external investors. Through programmes such as PRIME and CM Elevate, we are creating an ecosystem where local entrepreneurs can grow alongside larger investors. Development cannot be driven only by large corporations; it must also be powered by local enterprise and community participation.

Our Vision 2032 recognises that sustained growth requires both investment and inclusion. We therefore see investment climate reforms not merely as administrative measures but as essential building blocks for creating jobs, improving incomes and expanding opportunities across Meghalaya.

The state budget introduced six new schemes under CM Elevate. What are the objectives and current statuses of these programmes?

CM Elevate is a state-funded, credit-linked flagship program built to transform entrepreneurship into a mass movement. We provide financial assistance ranging from 35 to 75 per cent of the project cost, alongside crucial mentorship, capacity building, market linkages, and continuous handholding support. The response has demonstrated the tremendous entrepreneurial energy that exists across Meghalaya. As of today, we have supported over 2,800 beneficiaries directly through CM Elevate, successfully generating more than 3,900 jobs between 2023 and 2025, with a clear target to create 10,000 more jobs by 2028. Under the PRIME (Promotion and Incubation of Market-driven Enterprises) scheme, we have provided funding to 400 entrepreneurs, handheld 280 new rural businesses, and incubated 200 high-potential startups. This focused effort generated 4,500 jobs between 2021 and 2025 and is on track to deliver another 10,000 jobs by 2028.

What excites me most is how perfectly CM Elevate aligns with our Vision 2032 goals. If Meghalaya is to become a $ 16 billion economy, growth cannot be driven by government spending alone. It must be driven by thousands of local enterprises creating jobs, generating wealth, and building resilient communities.

Regarding the funding announced for youth-led technology solutions, how is the government ensuring that young innovators receive the necessary physical infrastructure and mentorship?

Phase I of the Shillong Technology Park is already fully occupied and driving employment, Phase II is ready, and the upcoming Tura Tech Park will soon ensure that these opportunities are distributed evenly across the state. We recently matched this physical push by hosting the inaugural Regional AI Impact Conference 2025 in Shillong, where we unveiled the BHASHINI Hackathon for Khasi and Garo language model training, the MeghDEE initiative for student and startup co-creation, and the DRISHTI-NE Hackathon. To sustain this momentum, we have formalized MoUs to establish two Data and AI Labs and a Satellite Incubation Centre in Shillong, allowing us to deploy advanced technology for everything from predicting weather patterns for farmers to mapping local springs and tracking pregnant mothers. Meghalaya’s AI story is already serving as a template for inclusive tech growth, most powerfully demonstrated in public health where our data-driven governance systems have reduced the maternal mortality rate by nearly 50 per cent.

Building on this technological foundation requires a heavy investment in the educational capabilities that will define the future economy, particularly as 60,000 young people enter Meghalaya’s workforce every year with half of our population under the age of 20. To guarantee these efforts meet global standards, we have partnered with Singapore’s ITE Education Services to prepare our youth for high-growth frontiers like Robotics, AR/VR, Cybersecurity, and Advanced Manufacturing. Through MSSDS, we have already skilled nearly 60,000 individuals since 2022, and our Skills Meghalaya initiative has successfully transitioned over 10,300 trained individuals into self- employment alongside thousands of formal and international placements. Furthermore, we expanded this support by committing over ₹50 crore across four flagship schemes: PROPEL, MEGASKILL, SHIELD, and EQUIP. Under the PROPEL scheme specifically, we are prioritising crucial post-training support by distributing ₹24 crore worth of startup toolkits to nearly 21,000 trainees to foster immediate self-reliance. Our goal remains clear and absolute: no young person should ever feel compelled to leave Meghalaya to pursue their aspirations.

With 19 per cent of total expenditure allocated for climate action, what are the primary ecological challenges the state faces and how is your administration addressing them?

Our development model is built on a very simple belief: conservation and prosperity must advance together. Of course, we face genuine challenges climate variability, pressure on natural resources, and the need for modern infrastructure. These require a careful balancing act. The real question before us isn’t whether we should develop, but how we develop.

That is exactly why climate action has become a core part of our governance. Today, nearly one-fifth of our total expenditure is directly aligned with climate priorities. This includes a robust allocation of ₹5,572 crore for the 2026-27 financial year to build a climate-resilient state through projects like afforestation, water harvesting, and direct benefit transfers.

Through the Green Meghalaya Payment for Ecosystem Services programme, we are directly incentivising communities to protect our forests, with more than 51,000 hectares already covered. Furthermore, we have successfully hit a major milestone protecting 1 lakh hectares of land through our combined payment for ecosystem services and afforestation efforts.

What makes our approach unique is that it is entirely community driven. We build on the strength of our traditional institutions rather than replacing them. For instance, we have implemented a scientific Spring Mapping Initiative to rejuvenate our water sources. Projects like the Mawrah Multipurpose Reservoir serve as a prime model for integrated resource management by focusing directly on groundwater recharge and rehabilitation.

We recognise that infrastructure development must respect community rights and environmental realities. This is why we are partnering with organisations to restore landscapes and create sustainable livelihood opportunities just like the ecological restoration efforts currently underway in Jathang village.

Consultation, consensus-building, and sustainability remain the essential elements of how we implement projects. The world is increasingly searching for development models that combine growth with ecological responsibility, and we believe Meghalaya demonstrates that such a model is not only possible, but highly practical.

As both a border state and an ecologically fragile hill state, what are your expectations from the Union government? How crucial are externally aided projects and region-specific planning for the area?

The story of Meghalaya’s transformation over the last several years is fundamentally a story of strong cooperative federalism. This was vividly demonstrated just days ago on June 19, 2026, during the visit of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who commended our state’s exceptional capacity to turn development partnerships into grassroots outcomes. During this landmark visit, foundation stones were laid for a highly crucial new portfolio of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) worth over ₹1,200 crore. This next phase of growth includes the ₹957.46 crore Meghalaya Logistics and Connectivity Improvement Project (MLCIP), the Integrated Ecotourism and Sustainable Agri-based Livelihood Development Project worth ₹138.39 crore, the Meghalaya Ecotourism Infrastructure Development Project worth ₹91.60 crore, and Phase II of Supporting Human Capital Development worth ₹59.29 crore. This expanding portfolio builds upon a remarkable near ten-fold increase in our total EAP funding over the last seven years, which has surged from approximately ₹1,300 crore to over ₹12,500 crore. To fully capitalise on this momentum, I recently urged the Centre at the NITI Aayog General Council Meetings to revise and lift the ceiling on EAPs, enabling us to fully leverage our proven project execution capabilities and submit future infrastructure and human development blueprints that exceed $1 billion.

The significant support we have received from the Centre has been a powerful catalyst, accelerating our trajectory across critical sectors from roads and water supply systems to tourism infrastructure, logistics, and urban development. For a state with difficult terrain and dispersed populations, large-scale investments in these areas can be challenging to finance entirely through state resources. This is where EAPs become invaluable. They allow us to build critical infrastructure while maintaining strict fiscal discipline, creating long-term economic assets that will generate returns for decades. More importantly, our administrative framework views EAPs not just as financial instruments, but as strategic tools that introduce international best practices and advanced systems to local governance. The real-world impact of this model is already highly visible.

For instance, the Community-Led Landscape Management Project (CLLMP) has successfully restored over 32,000 hectares of degraded land, while major community-led initiatives like the ₹1,331 crore Megha-LAMP project, the ₹838 crore MegLIFE project, and the ₹379 crore MPOWER youth development programme continue to transform rural livelihoods at a massive scale.

Meghalaya’s opportunities and challenges are distinctly different from those of other states; our strategic location, our ecological sensitivity, and our community land ownership systems all require deeply tailored approaches. This is particularly relevant in the context of India’s Act East policy. For Meghalaya, cross-border connectivity with Bangladesh is not simply a matter of foreign policy it is a vital economic opportunity. Building better trade routes, stronger logistics networks, and improved market access will significantly enhance economic growth for our local producers and businesses. Our expectation from the Centre is therefore straightforward: we seek a continued, robust partnership, greater flexibility for region-specific solutions, and sustained support for investments that unlock the unique, untapped strengths of Meghalaya and the greater Northeast.

Your 2025-26 budget speech noted that non-tax revenue collection remains unpredictable due to court judgments and the transition to scientific mining. What efforts are being made to address this, particularly regarding mining licenses?

This reflects the reality of a state that is transitioning from an older mining regime to a more sustainable and legally compliant framework. For many years, mining in Meghalaya operated under circumstances that not institutionally robust. The transition to scientific mining is therefore not merely a regulatory requirement; it is an essential step towards creating a long-term and responsible mining ecosystem. We have already issued mining licences under the new regime and several more are progressing through various stages of approval. As these operations become fully functional, we expect revenue flows to become more predictable and sustainable. This transition takes time, but it is necessary if we want the sector to contribute meaningfully over the long term.

At the same time, one of the most important developments in Meghalaya’s economy has been diversification. Today, growth is increasingly being driven by sectors such as tourism, agriculture, entrepreneurship, services, infrastructure and investment. Our own tax revenues have grown substantially over the years, demonstrating that the state’s economic base is becoming broader and more resilient.

The long-term objective is clear. Mining will continue to play an important role in Meghalaya’s economy, but it will do so as part of a diversified growth model rather than as the dominant source of revenue.

How do you assess the impact of road and rail connectivity projects on Meghalaya’s tourism and commerce sectors?

For Meghalaya, connectivity is the single greatest economic multiplier we have. Our commitment to higher capital spending has allowed the government to accelerate road construction and upgradation, directly supporting economic and social mobility. Key corridors like the Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Corridor, the Jorabat-Barapani Corridor, the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge, and the expansion of Umroi Airport will drastically cut travel times and logistics costs. This momentum got a massive boost recently with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s announcement of a major infrastructure overhaul. We are talking about National Highway projects worth nearly ₹39,800 crore spanning approximately 450 kilometres. These works which include the 4-lane Greenfield Shillong–Silchar Corridor, the 4-lane Greenfield Jorabat–Barapani Corridor, the Pomlum–Umtyngar 4-laning, and the NH-127B works linked to the Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge—will radically improve cross-border trade at Dawki and Dalu, while creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the Garo, Khasi, and Jaintia Hills.

On top of that, foundation stones for four new highway projects and the upgradation of two existing National Highways were laid with a cumulative investment of over ₹3,200 crore to open new avenues for tourism and investment. All of this aligns seamlessly with the Central Government’s broader infrastructure push for the Northeast, where the national budget has increased to over ₹1,00,000 crore, including a ₹22,680 crore investment specifically for the upcoming Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Expressway.

The impact of all this on tourism is already highly visible. Today, tourism is a foundational sector for us, drawing an estimated footfall of around 18 lakh (1.8 million) visitors in 2025 across more than 300 destinations. To ensure this growth remains locally owned and sustainable, we are driving grassroots capacity through the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission Scheme. This offers a 70 per cent subsidy to add 3,000 homestays and generate over 6,000 jobs by 2028. We also have a Boutique Homestay Scheme providing up to ₹80 lakh in subsidies for premium facilities. At the same time, we are capitalising on our thriving ‘concert economy’ where seven annual festivals draw over 300,000 attendees and yield an economic boost of around ₹133 crore. Combined with new experiential offerings like the Meghalayan Age Cave Centre and water-based adventure sports at Umiam, we are rapidly shifting toward an immersive, year-round tourism model.

Better connectivity is allowing tourism to spread beyond traditional hotspots. A prime example of moving from scattered attractions to curated experiences is the integrated development of the Sohra circuit, including Nohkalikai and Mawsmai. Funded under the PM-DevINE Scheme with an investment of ₹233 crore, this first-of-its-kind initiative comprises nine world-class projects designed to encourage longer, more engaging tourist stays while generating employment for around 5,000 local youth.

The circuit features key infrastructure upgrades like the Sohra Experience Centre at Kutmadan (₹114.94 crore), the Nohkalikai Falls Precinct (₹38.98 crore), the Mawsmai Eco Park (₹28.75 crore), and the Shella and Riverside Development (₹13.79 crore), alongside dedicated developments around Seven Sisters Falls, Arwah Cave, Mawsmai Cave, Wah Kaba Falls, and the Wahkaliar Canyon. To complement these ground-level interventions and collapse travel times even further, weare also actively working to start a dedicated helicopter service from Shillong to Sohra Cherrapunji.

The exact same logic applies to commerce. Our agricultural and horticultural produce can now reach larger markets much more efficiently. For instance, improved logistics recently enabled us to flag off a 2-metric-tonne consignment of premium organic pineapples to LULU Retail in Dubai, sourced directly from farmers right here in Ri-Bhoi.

What are your plans for the state’s agriculture sector and rural livestock economy?

Agriculture is the backbone of Meghalaya. Through stronger farmer collectivisation, better productivity, resilient post-harvest infrastructure and robust market linkages, agriculture is steadily moving from subsistence farming to a modern, value-driven ecosystem.

Over the past six years, agriculture’s contribution to Meghalaya’s GSDP has more than doubled, rising from ₹5,977.91 crore in 2018-19 to ₹12,332.26 crore in 2024-25. Meghalaya is now the second fastest growing state in the country, with agriculture expanding at nearly 10 per cent annually.

Our strategy centres on crops that reflect Meghalaya’s identity and ecological strengths: Lakadong turmeric, ginger, black pepper, bay leaf, Kew pineapples and Khasi Mandarin oranges. Our goal is to help farmers earn more by selling better, not just producing more. Spices are driving this transformation. Meghalaya produces over 16,000 metric tonnes of spices annually, largely organic by default. Between 2018 and 2025, organic farming area grew from 18,000 to 27,000 hectares, and we are targeting one lakh hectares by 2028. Lakadong turmeric, GI-tagged and grown in the Jaintia Hills, has curcumin content between 7 and 12 per cent, among the highest in the world, earning it recognition as the Miracle Spice of Meghalaya. Ginger production rose from 66,156 to 71,413 metric tonnes, placing us among the top ten producers nationally, with our first export consignment of 15 metric tonnes sent to Dubai. Black pepper production grew from 801 to 2,267 metric tonnes, securing a top three national ranking.

Under the Lakadong Mission, cultivation expanded to 2,190 hectares across 20-plus processing units, benefiting over 13,000 farmers. The Ginger Mission has given free seeds to over 19,000 farmers in four years; in 2025 alone, 348 metric tonnes were processed, generating ₹1.74 crore and benefiting over 1,700 farmers directly. Between 2022 and 2025, over 420 metric tonnes of spices were traded across domestic and export markets.

Through CM FARM+, we have disbursed ₹26 crore, providing over 13,000 farmers with more than 5.6 million free saplings and full subsidies for 3,318 hectares of plantation. We recently flagged off a 2-metric-tonne organic pineapple consignment to LULU Retail, Dubai, and made our debut at BIOFACH 2026 in Nuremberg. Prime Minister Modi gifted our Lakadong Turmeric to global leaders at the G7 Summit.

In livestock, CM Elevate supports thousands of rural entrepreneurs in piggery, poultry and goat farming, helping them build sustainable incomes without migrating from their communities.

You have highlighted a vision to make Meghalaya a $10 billion economy. What is the roadmap to achieve this goal?

Let me begin by clarifying that our ambition today extends far territory beyond just a $ 10 billion economy. Through Meghalaya Vision 2032, we have laid out a clear, phased roadmap: to build a $ 10 billion economy by 2028, scale it up to a $ 16 billion economy by 2032- when Meghalaya completes 60 years of statehood and ultimately contribute meaningfully to the larger national vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. At the heart of this strategy is Mission 10, which identifies ten key opportunity sectors capable of driving growth, employment, and investment, including tourism, agriculture, and entrepreneurship to IT, education, manufacturing, and clean energy. To ground this vision, our roadmap is driven by 10 explicit commitments to our citizens. We are talking about concrete goals: delivering improved connectivity, piped drinking water, reliable power, high-speed internet, and housing for all. This entire framework rests on three critical pillars: infrastructure, private investment, and entrepreneurship and skilling.

Our progress over the last several years gives us immense confidence. The state’s economy has more than doubled in size, capital expenditure has increased substantially, exports are growing rapidly, and investment interest is at an all-time high. A significant engine for this growth is our thriving ‘concert economy’ and sports tourism, which we are aggressively scaling to meet our 2032 targets. We have committed ₹1,900 crore for sports development over the three-year period leading up to 2028, and a massive component of that is hosting the 39th National Games in 2027. By 2028, the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission aims to develop 3,000 new homestays, generating 6,000 new jobs.

What is the plan to promote tourism and community-led growth, including the ‘Live with Conrad’ initiative? How will you ensure these efforts remain sustainable?

One of the cornerstones of our tourism strategy is our ‘Live with Conrad’ initiative, which serves as a key part of our direct engagement programme with the public. This initiative isn’t just a policy on paper; it is designed for me to go directly to the ground, interact face-to-face with our operators, and listen to their local stories. Through these direct discussions, we have identified that offbeat destinations like Smit are rapidly becoming vital transit points. Additionally, in the last edition of ‘Live with Conrad’, the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program (CM. MGMP) was featured. By investing in these local talents, we are building a thriving ‘concert economy’ that draws visitors while empowering our own people.

Are the current fiscal deficit and debt burden on Meghalaya significant areas of concern?

Fiscal responsibility and development are not competing objectives; they must reinforce each other. Our approach has always been to maintain financial discipline while ensuring that we invest adequately in the future of the state. Like every growing economy, Meghalaya requires substantial investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, connectivity and human development. The key question is not whether we borrow, but how we utilise those resources. Over the last several years, we have consciously focused on creating such assets. Roads, water infrastructure, digital systems, tourism facilities, healthcare institutions and connectivity projects are all investments that will continue to generate economic value for decades. Many of these projects are also supported through interest-free loans, centrally supported schemes, SASCI and externally aided projects that significantly reduce the financial burden on the state.

At the same time, Meghalaya’s own revenue base has strengthened considerably. Tax collections have grown significantly, economic activity has expanded and investor confidence has improved. However, I believe our current position reflects strategic investment rather than fiscal stress.

What are your expectations for the state regarding the Centre’s Act East Policy and improving India-Bangladesh ties?

For Meghalaya, Act East is also very much an Act South policy. Our geography gives us a unique strategic advantage, and we must leverage it more effectively. Meghalaya shares a long international border with Bangladesh. Historically, communities on both sides have had economic, cultural and social linkages. Today, that geography presents a significant opportunity for trade, logistics, tourism and regional economic integration. As India continues to strengthen its engagement with Southeast Asia and neighbouring countries, Meghalaya can play an important role as a gateway for commerce and connectivity. Improved trade routes, border infrastructure, logistics hubs and market access can significantly reduce transportation costs and enhance competitiveness for businesses across the Northeast. This is why we believe Act East should include greater flexibility for state-specific approaches. The opportunities available to Meghalaya are distinct from those available to many other parts of the region. Our proximity to Bangladesh, including potential access to major ports and trade corridors, can be transformative for the state’s economic future. At the same time, economic integration must be accompanied by strong safeguards. Border management, security, regulation and institutional coordination remain important. Development and security must move together.

As the longest-serving Chief Minister of Meghalaya, how do you assess your tenure and what major challenges remain?

My tenure, and indeed my life in public service, is rooted in the “born to serve” ideology. For me, governance is not about power; it is about humility, empathy, and the unwavering commitment to put a smile on every citizen’s face. When I assess the progress of the last eight years, I do not look at numbers in isolation, but at whether our policies have reached the person waiting in the remotest village of our state.

Every decision we have taken from the cabinet retreats to our direct interactions through the CM CONNECT has been an attempt to listen to our people and build a response that is meaningful to them. Through CM CONNECT, we have created a direct bridge between the government and the citizen, ensuring that feedback from the grassroots level informs our policy and that our service delivery is as responsive as possible.

I believe our greatest achievement has been the shift toward a truly people-centric governance model. We moved from sporadic interventions to a mission-mode approach. Today, Meghalaya is the second-fastest-growing state in India and the only one to sustain a real GSDP growth rate of nearly 10 per cent for three consecutive years post-Covid. We have replaced structural gaps with institutional strength.

Grassroots empowerment: We have revolutionised our self-help group (SHG) movement, covering all villages in the state, with the cumulative support provided to these groups through the Community Investment Fund reaching ₹415 Crore and credit linkage standing at ₹756 Crore. Our goal is to graduate 10,000 SHG women to “millionaires” by 2028.

Digital Governance: We have transformed service delivery through our e-proposal system, which reduced average file-processing time from 26 days to just 2.5 days, and our “Meghalaya ONE” platform, which ensures that services reach the doorstep of our citizens via a cadre of 1,300 Village Data Volunteers.

Vision-Led Growth: Our progress is anchored in Vision 2032, supported by strategic investments. Our capital expenditure has grown 4.4-fold since 2018, rising to ₹6,395 Crore in 2024-25, allowing us to build iconic infrastructure like the Mawkhanu Football Stadium and the New Shillong City, which will serve as our regional growth engine.