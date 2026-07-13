What was Meta's Muse AI, the feature pulled days after its launch?

Meta has withdrawn Muse Image, an artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowed users to generate images using public Instagram accounts, just days after introducing it. The company pulled the feature after criticism from creators, privacy advocates, actors' groups and users, who argued it allowed public profiles to be used for AI-generated images without explicit consent.

The company said on Saturday that the feature was intended to offer a creative tool but accepted that it had "missed the mark" and removed it. Here's what the controversy was about.

What exactly was Muse?

Muse Image was one of the first image-generation tools built by Meta Superintelligence Labs and integrated into Meta AI.

One of its features allowed users to generate AI images by mentioning a public Instagram account in a prompt. Meta AI could use publicly available photos from that account as visual references while creating a new image. Users could also edit AI-generated images through sketches and other prompts.

The feature did not work with private accounts, but it was enabled by default for eligible public accounts, unless users chose to opt out.

Why did people object?

The criticism centred on how the feature used public Instagram profiles for image generation.

Many creators argued that making a profile public does not mean its photos can automatically become source material for AI-generated images. They also questioned whether users had given meaningful consent, since the feature was enabled by default rather than through an explicit opt-in.

Several others warned that the tool could increase the risk of impersonation, misleading images and deepfakes by allowing people to create AI-generated images inspired by someone else's public profile. They also questioned whether artists' likenesses, creative work and visual styles could be replicated without permission.

The main concern users expressed on social media was the fact that does "public" content automatically become fair game for AI-powered generation? While platforms often distinguish between public and private content, many users said their expectation was that public posts would be viewed by people, not turned into AI-generated images.

Who criticised the feature?

The backlash came from several groups. Content creators objected to their photos and online identity being used as AI reference material without explicit consent.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors and media professionals, urged members and other Instagram users to opt out. It said, "Anything other than a clear and conspicuous opt-in for these types of uses of Instagram users' images is unacceptable."

Talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) also criticised the feature, while privacy groups including Privacy International and Foxglove argued that it blurred the line between publicly accessible content and consent for AI use.

Why did Meta withdraw it so quickly?

Meta withdrew the feature within days as criticism intensified.

In a statement, the company said: "Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way."

It added: "We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available."

The reversal came after users argued there was a gap between what the feature technically allowed and what people expected when they chose to make their Instagram accounts public.

What happens to public Instagram posts now?

Meta's decision only removes the Muse Image public-profile generation feature. It does not mean public Instagram posts cannot be used for every AI-related purpose.

Meta continues to develop AI models and AI-powered features across its apps under its existing policies. The withdrawal means users can no longer generate images by referencing public Instagram accounts through Muse Image, but it does not change Meta's broader AI products or its overall approach to AI development.