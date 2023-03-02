PM GatiShakti to help in planning social infrastructure: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and industry minister on Thursday said that Prime Minister GatiShakti national masterplan portal will help in planning social such as schools, nursing homes, hospitals, addition to its primary goal of addressing critical gap across the country.

Currently, there are about 1,300 layers of data, consisting of forests, wildlife sanctuaries, rivers, UNESCO world heritage sites, among others.

“Data layers of GatiShakti engage with each other through APIs, and if an alignment of a particular project was put into GatiShakti, it would highlight the challenges of implementation and help re-align the project, saving time and cost,” Goyal said at an industry event.

He further added that as many as 12 states have digitized their land records on the national masterplan portal, which has further strengthened the planning of projects.

GATISHAKTI PROGRESS

Over the last eight months, an inter ministerial panel spearheaded by the industry department has evaluated 66 big ticket projects with project cost of more than Rs 500 crore. The total cost of these projects would be Rs 5 trillion, industry department’s special secretary Sumita Dawra told reporters.

These include projects such as Marwar Industrial Cluster (Rs 922 crore), new railway line between Barbil-Nayagarh-Barsun (Rs 8,840 crore), Gurdaspur-Jammu-Srinagar natural gas pipeline (Rs 6,931 crore), among others. All these projects have already have been approved and budgeted for by respective ministries.

According to Dawra, over a period of time, the usage of the national masterplan by key infrastructure ministries has increased over the last few months.

Particularly, in the case of the railway ministry, the time taken to finalise the detailed project report (DPR) has come down from more than six months to three-four months, Dawra said, adding that as many as 405 DPRs have been completed this year as compared to 57 in the previous fiscal.

Apart from that, with the help of the portal the number of projects sanctioned has also seen a massive jump from 6 to 61 this year, she said.