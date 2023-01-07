PM GatiShakti maps data layers related to social sector infrastructure

Data layers on important assets related to health, education, culture, tourism, Gram panchayats, municipal corporation, social welfare housing, among others, are being mapped for optimum use of PM GatiShakti for social infrastructure planning.

A review meeting on this by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi was attended by Ministry of Housing of Urban Affairs, Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Rural Development and BISAG-N, among others, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The 12 Ministries and Departments onboarded are now in advanced stages of data integration onto the NMP Platform that include important layers such as schools, hospitals, and anganwadi centres, among others," officials said.

At the review meeting, the BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics) made a presentation on decision-making and planning tools, use cases such as connectivity to model schools and disaster management planning along with the advantages of adopting NMP by social sector Ministries or Departments.

The Ministries and Departments presented the progress of adopting GatiShakti, data layers that can be integrated onto the NMP platform and the challenges being faced by them during the integration process.

The presentations were followed by deliberations with the participants, interesting and socio-economically useful ideas were generated, for instance, mapping of anganwadi centres with respect to accessibility, evaluation of location for establishing a new technical institute for promoting linkage with industry, analysing locations of schools and identifying any connectivity issues and so on.

