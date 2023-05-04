close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

37,011 route kilometres of tracks electrified in last 9 years: Railways

Over the last nine years, the Indian Railways has electrified 37,011 Route Kilometres (RKM) of tracks, the national transporter said Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Railways electrification

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over the last nine years, the Indian Railways has electrified 37,011 Route Kilometres (RKM) of tracks, the national transporter said Thursday.

Between India's independence and 2014, only 21,413 RKMs of railway tracks were electrified.

However, over the past nine years, the pace of electrification in the country has accelerated significantly, with a record-breaking 37,011 route kilometres of tracks being electrified in the last nine years alone, taking the total electrified routes in the Indian Railways network to 58,424 RKMs, which accounts for 90 per cent of the total, it said.

"Out of the total route kilometers electrified, nearly 50 per cent was completed in the last five years alone. The Indian Railways has set a target to become the world's largest green railway with zero carbon emissions by 2030. It has already achieved 100 per cent railway electrification in 14 states/Union Territories, making significant strides towards achieving this ambitious goal," the railways said.

The Indian Railways has also planned to gradually shift towards green energy usage for traction and non-traction purposes, which would enable the country to be Net Zero Carbon emitter by 2030.

Also Read

End of the stone age: Railways to upgrade rail tracks at select stations

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

Another 90-km stretch doubled, electrified in South Central Railway zone

Indian Railways surpasses its FY22 revenue in nine months of FY23

Govt asks edible oil firms to cut cooking oil prices as global prices fall

Green hydrogen mission meet: Govt to seek funds for next-gen tech research

India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Reports

How are UPI wallets different from UPI? All that you need to know

Additional 1.16% contribution for pension fund to come from employers: Govt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways

First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt asks edible oil firms to cut cooking oil prices as global prices fall

Workers of Social Development For Communities Foundation, a raw material aggregator for the institute, collect used cooking oil at a restaurant in Dehradun. (Photo: Bloomberg)
4 min read
Premium

Green hydrogen mission meet: Govt to seek funds for next-gen tech research

hydrogen
3 min read

India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Reports

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

How are UPI wallets different from UPI? All that you need to know

UPI
3 min read

Additional 1.16% contribution for pension fund to come from employers: Govt

Pension fund, wealth fund
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fierce war to bag AI talent shifts to India with salaries being doubled

jobs
6 min read

India's exports may hit $900 bn despite global headwinds in FY24: Exporters

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
2 min read

India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees: Report

India-Russia
3 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Govt to roll out mandatory quality standards for drones, electric vehicles

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon