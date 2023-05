37,011 route kilometres of tracks electrified in last 9 years: Railways

Over the last nine years, the Indian Railways has electrified 37,011 Route Kilometres (RKM) of tracks, the national transporter said Thursday.

Between India's independence and 2014, only 21,413 RKMs of railway tracks were electrified.

However, over the past nine years, the pace of electrification in the country has accelerated significantly, with a record-breaking 37,011 route kilometres of tracks being electrified in the last nine years alone, taking the total electrified routes in the Indian Railways network to 58,424 RKMs, which accounts for 90 per cent of the total, it said.

"Out of the total route kilometers electrified, nearly 50 per cent was completed in the last five years alone. The Indian Railways has set a target to become the world's largest green railway with zero carbon emissions by 2030. It has already achieved 100 per cent railway electrification in 14 states/Union Territories, making significant strides towards achieving this ambitious goal," the railways said.

The Indian Railways has also planned to gradually shift towards green energy usage for traction and non-traction purposes, which would enable the country to be Net Zero Carbon emitter by 2030.

Also Read End of the stone age: Railways to upgrade rail tracks at select stations Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts Another 90-km stretch doubled, electrified in South Central Railway zone Indian Railways surpasses its FY22 revenue in nine months of FY23 Govt asks edible oil firms to cut cooking oil prices as global prices fall Green hydrogen mission meet: Govt to seek funds for next-gen tech research India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Reports How are UPI wallets different from UPI? All that you need to know Additional 1.16% contribution for pension fund to come from employers: Govt