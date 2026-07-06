16th FC breaks with precedent, leaves out state-wise GSDP projections

The report, which was tabled in Parliament on February 1, carries only a projection of the combined GSDP of all states.

The omission leaves states without a yardstick to assess their medium-term growth and fiscal trajectories. Without state-wise projections, governments lose a comparable reference point for estimating tax buoyancy, revenue capacity and spending paths over 2026-31, potentially making fiscal planning more dependent on their own assumptions. To be sure, this has not affected the devolution formula itself, which is based on trailing GSDP data. The comparable historical GSDP series that the Commission fed into its formula is available on its website.

The report makes clear that the projections were, in fact, prepared. It said the Commission first projected the GSDP of each state using comparable market-price data for 2011-12 to 2023-24 from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. It then estimated each state's growth responsiveness to the aggregate GSDP growth of all states by comparing the state's trend growth rate with that of all states over the same period. “These state-specific elasticities are then applied to the estimated nominal GDP growth rate to derive the GSDP growth rates of various states during the period from 2024-25 to 2030-31,” the report said.

Earlier Finance Commissions had published this material in detail. The Finance Commissions set out a year-by-year assessment for each state over its award period in an annex titled "Assessed Own Revenue Receipts and Revenue Expenditure". Every state's table opened with its projected GSDP for each year of the award, followed by projected own tax and non-tax revenue, revenue expenditure, and the resulting pre-devolution revenue deficit or surplus.

Ritvik Pandey, Secretary, 16th FC, said the normative GSDP projections are mainly used to estimate states' tax revenues and deficit grants, and the Commission has found that this gap-filling approach has not really delivered the desired results for previous Finance Commissions.

“So the Commission says this scheme of gap-filling (revenue deficit) grants has not worked. Therefore, they did not recommend any gap-filling grant. And because you don't give a gap-filling grant, there is no need to give forward-looking projections for state finances, simply because there is no constitutional requirement to do it. It is just an exercise in futility, actually,” Pandey added.

D K Srivastava, Chief Policy Adviser at EY India, said the GSDP projections for individual states would have enabled them to estimate the buoyancy of their own tax revenues and other critical fiscal parameters and benchmark them against the performance of comparable states. “Such projections may potentially have served as a benchmark for individual state governments in terms of their fiscal planning, budgeting and policy formulation as the Commission's fiscal projections would generally be on a normative or partially normative basis,” he said.