Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

421 infra projects hit by cost overrun of Rs 4.40 trn in Nov, says MoSPI

According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till November 2023 was Rs 15,58,038.07 crore, which is 52.80 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects

Work on the Purvanchal Expressway in progress. Infra projects, which the previous regime proposed and started, are incomplete for lack of funds, sloppy pace of work, or allegations of corruption. Photo: UPEIDA

However, it stated that the number of delayed projects decreases to 629 if the delay is calculated on the basis of latest schedule of completion | Photo: UPEIDA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 421 infrastructure projects, each entailing an investment of Rs 150 crore or more, were hit by cost overrun of more than Rs 4.40 trillion in November this year, an official report said.
According to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), which monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above, out of 1,831 projects, 421 reported cost overrun and 845 projects were delayed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Total original cost of implementation of the 1,831 projects was Rs 25,10,577.59 crore and their anticipated completion cost was...Rs 29,50,997.33 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,40,419.74 crore (17.54 per cent of original cost)," the ministry's latest report for November 2023 said.
According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till November 2023 was Rs 15,58,038.07 crore, which is 52.80 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.
However, it stated that the number of delayed projects decreases to 629 if the delay is calculated on the basis of latest schedule of completion.
Further, it said that for 308 projects neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period were reported.
Out of the 845 delayed projects, 204 have overall delays in the range of 1-12 months, 198 have been delayed for 13-24 months, 322 projects for 25-60 months, and 121 projects have been delayed for more than 60 months.
The average time overrun in these 845 delayed projects is 36.64 months.
Reasons for time overrun, as reported by various project implementing agencies, include delay in land acquisition, in obtaining forest and environment clearances, and lack of infrastructure support and linkages.
Delays in tie-up for project financing, finalisation of detailed engineering, change in scope, tendering, ordering and equipment supply, and law and order problems were among the other reasons.
The report also cited state-wise lockdowns due to COVID-19 (imposed in 2020 and 2021) as a reason for the delay in implementation of these projects.
It has also been observed that project executing agencies are not reporting revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, which suggests that time/cost overrun figures are under-reported, it added.

Also Read

408 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.80 trillion in May: Report

As many as 388 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.65 trn in July

As many as 412 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.77 trn in August

As many as 393 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.64 trn in June

411 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.31 trillion in Oct: Report

Himachal Pradesh govt raised Rs 13,055 crore debt in 2022-23: CAG

College graduates doing two jobs to manage monthly expenses in China

HP fiscal deficit may rise to be 5.82 pc of SGDP due to higher liabilities

Centre issues Rs 5,488 cr additional instalment of tax devolution to Bengal

India's economy growing but wealth not getting distributed: Rahul Gandhi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Infra Projects infra projects see cost overrun Infrastructure cost overrun

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon