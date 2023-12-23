Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

HP fiscal deficit may rise to be 5.82 pc of SGDP due to higher liabilities

The government has assured to bring down the deficit by curtailing expenditure and resource mobilisation

Fiscal Deficit

Expenditure on pension is likely to be increased by Rs 621.22 crore from Rs 8,693 crore to Rs 9,315 crore

Press Trust of India Dharamshala (HP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fiscal deficit of Himachal Pradesh is expected at 5.82 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), higher than projected deficit of 4.61 per cent in 2023-24 due to a rise in liabilities such as salary, pension, interest payment and social security.
The tax revenue is likely to decrease by Rs 752.33 crore and the revenue deficit would be Rs 1,368.81 crore, more than anticipated, as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRMB) report tabled in the house by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Further, the expenditure on pension is likely to be increased by Rs 621.22 crore from Rs 8,693 crore to Rs 9,315 crore , primary deficit would increase from Rs 4,338.13 crore to Rs 6,953.72 crore.
The government has assured to bring down the deficit by curtailing expenditure and resource mobilisation.
The total committed liability of the government are projected to increase from Rs 29,88,177 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 32,34,477 in 2024-25, Rs 34,75,859 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 37,36,240 crore in 2025-26 and the expenditure on salaries and pension alone would be Rs 26,98,388 crore in 2026-27.
However, Rs 1,572 crore additional money would be available for centrally sponsored schemes like PMGSY, NDRF, Smart City and Ayush Mission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Spurring fiscal equality: Ratio of GST to GSDP higher in poorer states

India's fiscal deficit for Q1 reaches 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Centre issues Rs 5,488 cr additional instalment of tax devolution to Bengal

India's economy growing but wealth not getting distributed: Rahul Gandhi

Coal-based power generation rises 8.38% to 779.1 billion units in Apr-Nov

Odisha govt approves seven industrial projects worth Rs 1482.53 crore

Govt, ADB sign $100 mn loan agreement for development projects in Tripura

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh GSDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon