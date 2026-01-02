Friday, January 02, 2026 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
65% of ECMS proposals from TN show strong policy execution: TRB Rajaa

65% of ECMS proposals from TN show strong policy execution: TRB Rajaa

Tamil Nadu accounts for 65 per cent of investment approved in the latest ECMS tranche, driven by projects from Foxconn, Tata Electronics and Motherson, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said

Shine Jacob Chennai
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

Out of the 22 new proposals cleared under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), 65 per cent, or Rs 27,166 crore worth of investments, are from three projects in Tamil Nadu alone — Motherson, Foxconn and Tata Electronics — indicating the state’s consistent policy and execution-driven governance, said Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa. Around 69 per cent of jobs are also committed to the state, giving a major boost to the Apple ecosystem in Tamil Nadu.
 
“Tamil Nadu’s Foxconn investment (Yuzhan Technology) approved under ECMS has emerged as the single largest approval. This reflects consistent policy and execution-driven governance under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin,” Rajaa said.
 
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has approved the third phase of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), committing incentives worth Rs 41,863 crore under the scheme, in a move to boost the domestic electronics supply chain in India.
 
“Across 22 projects approved in this tranche, a total of 34,061 job opportunities have been created. Of these, Tamil Nadu alone accounts for 23,451 jobs from just three projects,” Rajaa added. Out of this, Foxconn contributes 16,210 high-end jobs, Tata Electronics around 1,500, and Motherson another 5,741.
 
The approved projects are spread across eight states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“Unlike the first two tranches, where state-wise and project-wise investment numbers were made public, this time only state-wise job numbers and product-wise investment numbers have been released. Today’s data shows that enclosure investments are at Rs 27,166 crore, and all three enclosure investments are from Tamil Nadu and no other state,” Rajaa added.
 
Of the 11 products, five are bare components such as PCBs, capacitors, connectors, enclosures and lithium-ion cells; three pertain to sub-assemblies such as camera modules, display modules and optical transceivers; and three are supply chain items such as aluminium extrusion, anode material and laminate.
 
In 2025, the state signed over 270 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), worth a total of Rs 2.07 trillion of committed investments, and these MoUs have opened up over 400,000 new job opportunities. With the latest tranche of approvals, a total of 46 applications have been approved under the ECMS so far across 11 states, with a total investment of Rs 54,567 crore, generating direct employment for about 51,000 people.
 
The year also marked Tamil Nadu’s rise as a global knowledge and capability hub.
 
“More than 50 new global capability centres were added. Nearly 10 million square feet of office space was absorbed. Global university partnerships and industry-linked research pipelines were established. Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission and the announcement of an inch-fab facility. Centres of Excellence for Pump Motors and Foundry in Coimbatore,” he added.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

