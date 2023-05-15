close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

At -0.92%, India's wholesale price inflation at its lowest since Aug 2020

The WPI food inflation in April was 0.17 per cent as compared to 2.32 per cent in March

BS Web Team New Delhi
Inflation

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation in India turned negative in April and was recorded at -0.92 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. In March, the WPI inflation was 1.34 per cent.
This is the lowest WPI inflation has been recorded since August 2020, when it fell to -0.58%

"Decline in the rate of inflation in April 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of basic metals, food products, mineral oils, textiles, non-food articles, chemical & chemical products, rubber & plastic products and paper & paper product," the ministry said.
The WPI food inflation in April was 0.17 per cent compared to 2.32 per cent in March. At -2.42 per cent, the inflation was lowest in manufactured products. In March, the inflation in this category was -0.77 per cent.

Primary articles and fuel & power categories saw inflation of 1.6 per cent and 0.93 per cent in April, respectively.
"Prices of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (3.47 per cent), Minerals (2.30 per cent) and Food Articles (1.45 per cent) increased in April 2023 as compared to March 2023. Prices of Non-food Articles (-0.66 per cent) declined in April 2023 as compared to March 2023," the ministry said.

Also Read

India's wholesale price inflation eases to two-year low of 4.73% in January

WPI inflation falls to 4.95% in December from 5.85% in previous month

At 3.85%, India's wholesale inflation falls to lowest since January 2021

March WPI inflation drops to 1.34%; food inflation slows to 2.32%

WPI inflation eases to 21-month low as pricing pressure softens in November

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

India's Exports to EU, US grow but Asia and Africa suffer in FY23


WPI has been easing for the last 11 months from the 20-year highs of 16.63 per cent recorded in May 2022.
Topics : Inflation WPI inflation BS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Quantum
5 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

Go First
2 min read
Premium

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

debt
3 min read
Premium

India's Exports to EU, US grow but Asia and Africa suffer in FY23

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

bond yields
7 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

India's Exports to EU, US grow but Asia and Africa suffer in FY23

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon