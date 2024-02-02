Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Avg monthly GST earnings to grow 11% to Rs 1.85 trn in FY25: Revenue secy

The government expects average monthly GST collections to touch about Rs 1.85 trn in the next fiscal, up from about Rs 1.66 trn this year

GST

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government expects average monthly GST collections to touch about Rs 1.85trillion in the next fiscal, up from about Rs 1.66 trillion this year, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.
In a post-Budget interview with PTI, Malhotra also said the incorporation date for startups to avail of tax benefits for three years out of 10 have been extended by a year till March 31, 2025.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He also said the customs duty cut in mobile spare parts and components to 10 per cent is intended to simplify tax structure, reduce classification disputes and should further spur investment in mobile manufacturing.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2024-25 interim Budget speech had said the GST taxpayer base as well as monthly revenues have doubled since its launch. The monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has crossed Rs 1.70 trillion in three months this fiscal, taking the average monthly mop-up to Rs 1.67 trillion in current fiscal.
"GST collections are expected to grow about 11 per cent in 2024-25. If the monthly collection is Rs 1.67 trillion this fiscal, a growth of 11 per cent would be Rs 1.80-1.85 trillion monthly collections. This should be the new normal for GST collection in the next fiscal," Malhotra said.
In the next fiscal, the Budget has estimated GST collections at Rs 10.68 trillion, a 11.6 per cent growth over Rs 9.57 trillion mop-up in 2023-24.
With regard to duty cut on imports of mobile spare parts notified on January 30, Malhotra said the revenue implication will be about Rs 500 crore.
"The duty cut simplifies the taxation structure and classification dispute because some of the mobile parts were at 15 per cent, some at 10 per cent, so there were some overlap. So, to avoid disputes, we have reduced tax rates to 10 per cent.
"Manufacturing of mobile is doing very well in India and this will hopefully further spur investment in the mobile manufacturing sector in the country," Malhotra said.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Biz can claim ITC on goods procured for distribution to dealers: GST AAR

Ad revenue income sharing by X liable to GST, if exceeds threshold: Experts

Faceless scrutiny assessment under GST may take some time: GSTN official

FY24 asset monetisation falls short of target at Rs 1.50 trn: Official

Deficit reduction will stabilise debt-to-GDP ratio over medium term: Fitch

Success of India grounded in pursuit of reforms over last years: IMF MD

We are worried about the ongoing Red Sea crisis, says Piyush Goyal

Govt extends animal husbandry infra fund worth Rs 29,610 cr till 2025-26

The government estimates to collect Rs 2.31 trillion in customs duty in the next fiscal, higher than Rs 2.19 trillion this fiscal.
About revenue implications, he said customs revenue is a small part of gross total revenue.
"Neither is customs duty a primary source of revenue nor the primary purpose of customs is to gather revenue. So, the revenue implication is minuscule, less than Rs 500 crore," Malhotra added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goods and Services Tax May GST collections GST collection State revenues revenue department online revenue GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon