Biz with Rs 100 cr turnover will have 30 days to upload invoices from Nov 1

Large businesses with turnover of Rs 100 crore and above will have to upload invoices on the e-invoicing portal within 30 days with effect from November 1.

The National Informatics Centre in an advisory stated that the GST authority has decided to impose a time limit of 30 days for reporting of invoices from the date of invoice, on e-invoice portals. This time limit is applicable for taxpayers with AATO (average annual turnover) greater than or equal to Rs 100 crore.

Hence, taxpayers having an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore and above will not be allowed to report invoices older than 30 days from the date of reporting.

This validation will come into effect from 1st November 2023, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) said..

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the GST ecosystem from November 1 will set a 30-day reporting deadline for invoices on the E-invoicing portal. The new rule would apply to large taxpayers.

"CBIC may extend these provisions to all taxpayers in the coming months if all goes well. This reform will ensure on-time tax payment by regulating the reporting of tax invoice delays and enhancing the GST ecosystem as a whole, Mohan added.

Also Read Firms with Rs 100 cr turnover have to upload e-invoices within 7 days Twitter allows verified users to upload 2-hour long videos on platform Invoices, cheque payment not sufficient to claim ITC under VAT: SC Taxmen issuing notices to insurers for availing tax credit on fake invoices Insurers gave fake invoices when quizzed on tax credit claims: Officials Saudi Arabia plans sovereign wealth fund office in Gujarat's GIFT City India, Saudi Arabia can look at doubling bilateral trade to $100 bn: Goyal India's increasing bet on Africa for trade and investments, shows data PM Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince MBS target $100 bn FDI in India Lenders likely to hike deposit rates up to 25 bps this festival season