Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

Biz with Rs 100 cr turnover will have 30 days to upload invoices from Nov 1

Large businesses with turnover of Rs 100 crore and above will have to upload invoices on the e-invoicing portal within 30 days with effect from November 1

GST

The National Informatics Centre in an advisory stated that the GST authority has decided to impose a time limit of 30 days for reporting of invoices from the date of invoice, on e-invoice portals.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Large businesses with turnover of Rs 100 crore and above will have to upload invoices on the e-invoicing portal within 30 days with effect from November 1.
The National Informatics Centre in an advisory stated that the GST authority has decided to impose a time limit of 30 days for reporting of invoices from the date of invoice, on e-invoice portals. This time limit is applicable for taxpayers with AATO (average annual turnover) greater than or equal to Rs 100 crore.
Hence, taxpayers having an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore and above will not be allowed to report invoices older than 30 days from the date of reporting.
This validation will come into effect from 1st November 2023, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) said..
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the GST ecosystem from November 1 will set a 30-day reporting deadline for invoices on the E-invoicing portal. The new rule would apply to large taxpayers.
"CBIC may extend these provisions to all taxpayers in the coming months if all goes well. This reform will ensure on-time tax payment by regulating the reporting of tax invoice delays and enhancing the GST ecosystem as a whole, Mohan added.

Also Read

Firms with Rs 100 cr turnover have to upload e-invoices within 7 days

Twitter allows verified users to upload 2-hour long videos on platform

Invoices, cheque payment not sufficient to claim ITC under VAT: SC

Taxmen issuing notices to insurers for availing tax credit on fake invoices

Insurers gave fake invoices when quizzed on tax credit claims: Officials

Saudi Arabia plans sovereign wealth fund office in Gujarat's GIFT City

India, Saudi Arabia can look at doubling bilateral trade to $100 bn: Goyal

India's increasing bet on Africa for trade and investments, shows data

PM Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince MBS target $100 bn FDI in India

Lenders likely to hike deposit rates up to 25 bps this festival season

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GST invoices Businesses

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon