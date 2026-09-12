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Brics declaration eyes deeper cooperation on sustainable transport systems

Brics nations seek deeper cooperation on sustainable transport, resilient supply chains, urban mobility and infrastructure under the New Delhi Declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during first day of Brics Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit 2026 session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI Image)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

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Brics nations on Saturday issued the New Delhi Declaration, which eyes deepening collaboration between member states on supply chains and sustainable and resilient infrastructure.
 
A supply chain cooperation framework, an urban mobility hub, a railway research network and an urbanisation knowledge framework, announced after respective ministerial meetings in July and August, have also found their way into the final declaration.
 
“We welcome the outcomes of the BRICS Transport Ministers’ Meeting held in Nagpur and look forward to further promoting transport dialogue, including in civil aviation, to meet the demand of all stakeholders and to enhance the BRICS countries’ transport potential while also respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states, while carrying out transport cooperation,” the declaration stated.
 
 
Member nations agreed to deepen cooperation in the areas of transport policy, investment, technology and capacity building with a view to developing sustainable and resilient transport infrastructure.
 
In a separate part, the declaration also acknowledged the impact of climate change and disasters on infrastructure in developing countries.

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BRICS nations will also collaborate on a Framework of Cooperation for Exchange of Knowledge on Transport Decarbonisation while leveraging their renewable energy potential.
 
In August, the joint working group of ministers had finalised the setting up of the BRICS Urban Mobility Hub for knowledge exchange and cooperation in accessible, affordable, inclusive and smart urban transport solutions.
 
The establishment of the BRICS Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework was also part of the declaration.
 
The Brics Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework strengthens cross-sector transport logistics resilience and sustainability among BRICS members. It promotes resilient and synergised manufacturing and logistics ecosystems, focusing on supply chain integration, multimodal connectivity and logistics coordination.
 
BRICS countries collectively represent approximately 40 per cent of global GDP and nearly 26 per cent of global goods trade.
 
Moreover, a task force for public-private partnership has submitted its technical report on PPP models and modalities, which the declaration mentions.
 
The report on PPP models and modalities and de-risking mechanisms will serve as a valuable knowledge resource for member countries in strengthening their PPP ecosystems and improving risk allocation frameworks.

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Topics : BRICS BRICS Summit Sustainable Development Supply chain

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 8:40 PM IST