This year’s Brics joint statement, called the New Delhi declaration, adopted unanimously on the first day of the 11-member grouping’s leaders’ gathering on Saturday, underlined its concern over ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and the current state of polarisation and fragmentation in the international order.

The war in West Asia might have derailed a joint statement, experts had feared earlier, given that it remains a contentious issue among Brics members, with Iran, supported by China and Russia, on one side and US allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the other. However, the Declaration finally turned to diplomatic language to overcome the hurdle, falling back on “respective national positions” as a way forward.

“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation,” it said.

The statement urged protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the United Nations (UN) charter, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states involved.

“We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region,” it said.

The statement also mentioned other hotspots such as Sudan and Syria, and declared support for the State of Palestine’s full membership in the UN in the context of the unwavering commitment to the two-state solution, in accordance with international law. It added that Israel had a legal obligation to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza, citing “the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the legal proceedings instituted by South Africa against Israel”.

The New Delhi declaration also condemned last year’s terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which had triggered Operation Sindoor, India’s military reprisal against Pakistan. India had linked Pakistan to the attack. China had not condemned the Pahalgam attack at the time, and was seen by analysts as siding with Pakistan during the ensuing conflict.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” the Delhi Declaration noted.

The statement expressed “alarm” at the trend of increased military spending globally “to the detriment of the provision of adequate financing for development to developing countries”.

World military expenditure rose by 2.9 per cent in real terms to reach $2887 billion in 2025, which was the 11th consecutive year of growth. Global military spending has gone up by 41 per cent over the past decade (2016–25), according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Three primary Brics members – China, Russia, and India – are among the world’s top five spenders on defence, the United States (US) and Germany being the other two. Together, the five accounted for 58 per cent of the world's military spending in 2025.

The Brics statement also sounded its concern about the growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict.

“We reiterate the need for invigorating the system of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation and for preserving its integrity and effectiveness to achieve global stability and international peace and security,” it said.

Amongst the Brics grouping, China, Russia, and India are recognised nuclear powers, although Russian and Chinese nuclear stockpiles much larger than India’s.