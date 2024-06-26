Budget 2024: Will recent infrastructure failures attract prompt actions?

Ahead of the Union Budget 2024, reports suggest that the recent road accidents in India have raised questions on infrastructure safety.

On June 23, an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's East Champaran district, marking the third such occurrence in the state within a week. According to officials, the 16-metre-long bridge was being built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

Similarly, on June 22, a small bridge in Siwan district collapsed. It was built over a canal and connected the villages of Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks. Earlier, on Tuesday, a newly constructed 180-metre-long bridge in Araria district collapsed just before its inauguration.

The newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, commonly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), faced significant scrutiny after cracks appeared on its tar road exit towards Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year, the structure was built at a cost of approximately Rs 17,840 crore. Initially, its opening was met with great enthusiasm by the people of Mumbai. However, this excitement has now turned into concern, especially after the Congress party raised allegations of corruption in the construction of the MTHL.

Several other cases have raised concerns about ongoing roadway projects in India, highlighting frequent delays in their completion. In January, the Bombay High Court noted that these delays in infrastructure projects cause inconvenience to the public and increase the financial burden on the state due to rising construction costs. The court case centred on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66), which has been undergoing repair and widening since 2011, according to a report by Financial Express.

In light of the recent infrastructure failures and delays, the Union Budget 2024 is expected to prioritise the safety and quality of infrastructure projects. Expected measures include increased funding for the maintenance and upgrades of existing infrastructure, along with incentives for innovative construction technologies, the report said.

Additionally, addressing corruption and enhancing transparency in project execution will likely be key focus areas to restore public trust and ensure efficient resource utilisation, the report added.