Budget 2026-27: Make demergers tax-neutral, biz houses nudge govt

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, Indian business houses have urged the government to make demergers tax-neutral, particularly in cases involving transfer of investments in associate companies with 25 per cent or more shareholding, under the new Income Tax Act. This may possibly help some companies planning to go public, according to a source.

Industry representatives believe that addressing these issues will improve ease of doing business, facilitate legitimate restructuring, and reduce future tax disputes. They have told the government that Indian business groups have historically relied on their listed operating companies to finance large greenfield projects. In several sectors,