Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Cabinet nod to Rs 1 lakh loan at 5% rate to Craftsmen under PM Vishwakarma

Under the scheme, common service centres will be set up in rural areas for registrations, and beneficiaries will be finalised at the district level by state governments

Kashmir craftsmen, CtoK

.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM Vishwakarma scheme with an outlay of Rs. 13,000 crore for five years. It will benefit about three million families of traditional artisans and craftspeople, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers, the government said.

The beneficiaries will be recognised through a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card. The government will provide credit support of up to Rs. 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs. 2 lakh (second tranche) at an interest rate of 5 per cent. Artisans and craftsmen will also be paid a stipend of Rs. 500 per day for skill upgradation, and Rs. 15,000 for procuring modern tools, a statement said.

“The scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the ‘Guru-Shishya parampara’ or family-based practice of traditional skills by artisans and craftsmen working with their hands and tools,” according to a statement released by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Wednesday. 

The scheme aims to improve the quality and reach of products and services of artisans and craftsmen and to ensure that Vishwakarmas (artisans) get integrated with the domestic and global value chains, the statement added.

“Under market support, there will be quality certification, branding, and online market access, and the efforts are underway to integrate it with initiatives like One District One Product, or one station one product. There will be incentives for up to 1,200 digital transactions like under the PM SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) programme,” telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a media briefing. 

Under the scheme, common service centres will be set up in rural areas for registrations, and beneficiaries will be finalised at the district level by state governments.  

Also Read

India skilled workers in huge demand as Germany tries to woo nurses

India plans to supply skilled workers to the world, partner with 30 nations

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

Nearly 81% firms face shortage of skilled tech workers: EY and iMocha

Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Cabinet approves Rs 14,903 cr for AI, cybersecurity, digital skilling

New 10-year bond set to become benchmark after auctions: Dealers

Talks on to set up grid interconnection with Singapore, UAE: Power Minister

Fitch warns rapid growth in unsecured retail credit needs management

Cabinet approves 'PM-eBus Sewa', to deploy 10,000 e-buses in 169 cities


During his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this scheme would be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17. The scheme covers trades such as sculptor, stone breaker, cobbler, mason basket/mat/broom maker, doll & toy maker (traditional), barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor, and fishing net maker.
Topics : Cabinet approves skilled workers

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon