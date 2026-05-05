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Cabinet approves Suchi Semicon, Crystal Matrix projects worth ₹4,000 crore

The Union Cabinet has approved two semiconductor projects under ISM, taking total approved investments to Rs 1.64 lakh crore across 12 chip manufacturing and packaging units

Ashwini Vaishnaw

These projects will be the last two semiconductor units approved under the first phase of ISM, Vaishnaw said (Photo:PTI)

Aashish Aryan
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved two new semiconductor projects worth nearly ₹ 4,000 crore under the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
The two new projects will be implemented by Crystal Matrix Limited and Suchi Semicon Limited, with a project cost of ₹ 3,068 crore and ₹868 crore, respectively.
 
Crystal Matrix will produce gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor chip wafers for mini and micro light-emitting diode display modules, while Suchi Semicon, whose outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) unit is already functional at Surat in Gujarat, has received government approval to package lead-frame and wire-bond semiconductor chips that are used in electronic appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners, among others.
 
 
These projects will be the last two semiconductor units approved under the first phase of ISM, Vaishnaw said.
 
With the approval of these two projects, the government has now approved 12 chip manufacturing and packaging projects under ISM, with cumulative investment of ₹1.64 lakh crore, he said.

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“These would complement the growing world-class chip design capabilities coming up in the country, which are propelled by design infrastructure support provided by the government to 315 academic institutions and 104 start-ups. Momentum is building up further in the semiconductor ecosystem in India, with the ten approved projects already in various stages of execution,” the government said in a press note.
 
The ₹76,000 crore ISM, which was approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2021, approved the first project in June 2023 when it gave the go-ahead for a $2.75 billion project proposal by Micron to establish a semiconductor chip Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) unit at Sanand in Gujarat.
 
Later that year, the government approved India’s first chip fabrication project proposal, a joint venture between India’s Tata Group and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), with an investment of approximately $11 billion (₹ 91,000 crore).
 

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

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