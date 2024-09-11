Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Cabinet approves Rs 12,461 cr support for 31,350 MW hydropower projects

Cabinet approves Rs 12,461 cr support for 31,350 MW hydropower projects

Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of Ministry of Power for modification of the scheme of budgetary support for cost of Enabling Infrastructure for HEP

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav made the announcements after the Cabinet meeting |(File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 12,461 crore outlay to support the development of 31,350 MW hydropower projects to be implemented over the next eight years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for modification of the scheme of budgetary support for the cost of Enabling Infrastructure for Hydro Electric Projects (HEP) with a total outlay of Rs 12,461 crore, an official statement said.
According to the statement, the scheme will be implemented from FY2024-25 to FY2031-32.
The limit of the budgetary support for the cost of enabling infrastructure has been rationalised to Rs one crore/MW for projects up to 200 MW and Rs 200 crore plus Rs 0.75 crore per MW exceeding 200 MW, for projects above 200 MW.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, SEMICON

Climate change imminent, focus on areas like Green Hydrogen needed: PM Modi

energy, electricity

Ukraine braces for hardest winter due to Russian attacks on energy infra

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Circularity of critical minerals for India's clean energy transition

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy

Need Rs 30 trn investment for 500 GW renewables by 2030: Minister Joshi

India, UAE, Modi, UAE Prince

Four agreements signed between Indian, UAE entities in energy sector

Topics : Narendra Modi energy sector Hydropower sector hydropower projects indian government Union Cabinet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon