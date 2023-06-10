close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CAG cautions Gujarat against rising public debt and potential debt trap

This escalating debt, coupled with declining revenues, has ignited worry among opposition leaders and local experts

IANS Ahmedabad
debt

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a recent study titled 'State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2022-23', the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecast a decrease in the collective state debt as a percentage of the GDP, predicting it to fall to 29.5 per cent in 2022-23, from 31.1 per cent in 2020-21.

However, with the 2024 general elections looming on the horizon and state governments pushing for populist schemes, there's a growing concern that this debt might escalate to uncontrollable proportions.

Gujarat is now facing the specter of rising public debt, with the figure jumping to Rs 3.40 lakh crore, a significant rise from Rs 3.20 lakh crore as of March last year. This escalating debt, coupled with declining revenues, has ignited worry among opposition leaders and local experts.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had previously cautioned Gujarat against its rising public debt, highlighting the risk of a potential debt trap. These alarming statistics were revealed by the government while presenting the state's annual budget on February 28, 2023.

Atman Shah, an economics professor at St. Xavier's College, told IANS: "At face value, Gujarat's fiscal deficit does not seem excessive. However, it's important to discern whether this is due to genuinely low deficit or a low-income base,

"We also need to evaluate whether government expenditure for the vulnerable sector is being sufficiently met. A low fiscal deficit is commendable, but the reasons behind it are even more significant."

Also Read

Pakistan govt's debt swells by 34.1% to Rs 58.6 trillion: Central bank data

Honour to be back in India at such historic time in US-India ties: Garcetti

No official communication to colleges yet regarding 4-year hons in UG level

Maha SSC results declared; overall pass percentage at 93.83, dips 3% YoY

US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra violates Hatch Act: Govt watchdog

UP's debt burden to touch Rs 7.84 tn in FY 2023-24, 40% higher than before

Banks wary of liquidity on ahead of the advance tax outflow and GST

Capital expenditure by 54 large CPSEs, key depts rose 93% in April-May

AI won't be a threat to jobs for next 5-10 years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Food regulator FSSAI proposes new category for 'low alcohol' beverages

Earlier, the projected public debt for Gujarat was pegged at Rs 3,50,000 crore. The revised estimate, however, stands at Rs 3,40,000 crore and is forecasted to climb to Rs 3,81,000 crore by next year.

When Gujarat's Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on March 3, 2022, the fiscal deficit for 2022-23 was targeted at Rs 36,113 crore (1.64 per cent of GSDP). According to the revised estimates for 2021-22, the fiscal deficit was anticipated to be 1.51 of the GSDP, lower than the original estimate of 1.64 of the GSDP.

Despite these concerns, the estimated fiscal deficit for 2022-23 (1.64 of GSDP) remains well within the Central government's approved limit of 4 per cent of GSDP for the Union Budget 2022-23.

As Gujarat grapples with increasing public debt and concerns over fiscal responsibility, it's clear that there's a pressing need to address these issues urgently to safeguard the state's economic future.

--IANS

janvi/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat government debt trap

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP's debt burden to touch Rs 7.84 tn in FY 2023-24, 40% higher than before

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh
3 min read

Banks wary of liquidity on ahead of the advance tax outflow and GST

cash, funds, investment, growth, profit, loss, money, bonds, liquidity, currency
2 min read

Capital expenditure by 54 large CPSEs, key depts rose 93% in April-May

Uptick in investments fueled by state govts' capex, not private sector
3 min read

Most Popular

How FAME scheme changes impact electric vehicle fortunes in India

electric scooters
6 min read

India is open to negotiate trade agreement with Africa: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

Banks wary of liquidity on ahead of the advance tax outflow and GST

cash, funds, investment, growth, profit, loss, money, bonds, liquidity, currency
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon